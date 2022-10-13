Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 12Waunakee Belles leagueHigh team game: Ballerz 629High team series: Ballerz 1808Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 674, Char Hellenbrand 527, Mavis Severson 478, MaryAnn Sveum 472, Darla Marshman 454, Janice Watzke 453 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system Nearly a third of Waunakee High School students opt out of standardized tests Girls soccer: Moll named Warriors' head coach Football: Waunakee blasts Milton to clinch share of Badger Large title Wisconsin's funding formula pushes school districts to referendum Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin