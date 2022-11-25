Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Nov 25, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waunakee Belles leagueNov. 23High team game: Rex’s 650High team series: Rex’s 1789Individual high scores: Karla Meinholz 564; Chris Goodwin 531; MaryAnn Sveum 488; Char Hellenbrand 473; Kris Romain 453; Janice Watzke 452 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Boys hockey: Olson steps down as coach, Warriors lose season opener at Middleton Waunakee school district report card highest in Dane County Waunakee man's start-up aimed at boosting Kosovo economy Boys hockey: Inexperienced, yet talented, Warriors seek another Badger East title Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin