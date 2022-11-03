Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nov. 2Waunakee Belles leagueHigh team game: Swamp Ladies 644High team series: Timeless 1825Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 557; Mavis Severson 527; Melanie Suchla 512; Darla Marshman 512; Annmarie Schneider 503; Chris Goodwin 489; Char Hellenbrand 484; Kelli Nelson 465; Kris Romain 463. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Booker's TD catch with 18 seconds left lifts Waunakee over Middleton in football playoff thriller Waunakee athletes receive all-conference honors Waunakee parents express support for boys' coach under fire Woodland Crest apartment project underway Letters from Tribune readers Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin