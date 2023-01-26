Bowling Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 26, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 25Waunakee Belles leagueHigh team game: Rex’s 684High team series: Rex’s 1869Individual high series: Chris Goodwin 549, Annmarie Schneider 544, Darla Marshman 498, Mavis Severson 483, MaryAnn Sveum 478, Char Hellenbrand 475, Melanie Suchla 475, Lucy Clemens 451. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety Video attempts to answer all Waunakee Hy-Vee questions Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Wisconsin Builders Associations names Waunakee man 'builder of the year' Waunakee teacher could find new life as self-help coach Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!