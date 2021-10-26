By Peter Lindblad
Andrew Regnier knew early on that he was in good shape.
A trip to the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet was in the offing, even though he had a way to go.
“About a mile in, guys were slowing down in front of me,” said Waunakee’s top male runner. “I was in sixth place, I thought if I just hold my place, I got it.”
Regnier finished sixth at Saturday’s sectional meet hosted by DeForest, running a time of 16:42.60. The event was held at the Don Batty Cross Country at the Windsor Sports Complex.
As a team, Waunakee ended up ninth with 212 points. Middleton took first with 61, followed by Madison West’s 82, DeForest’s 83, Verona’s 101, Madison Memorial’s 115, Madison East’s 172, Monona Grove’s 186, and Sauk Prairie’s 208.
Among the teams behind Waunakee were Baraboo (256), Reedsburg (311) and Tomah (350).
The Warrior girls’ team is also sending a qualifier to the state meet, as Cianna Wipperfurth ran to seventh at sectionals in 19:16.78.
During the race, Wipperfurth had no idea if she was in line for a state berth.
“I don’t think about it during the race, but it was a great day to race,” said Wipperfurth, talking about the perfect conditions on Saturday. She said it was her best race of the season, as she’s been heading toward running a time under her personal record.
Waunakee placed fourth as a team in the girls’ division, totaling 106 points. The top two teams qualified for state.
Middleton also won the girls’ race with 23 points, followed by Madison West with 67 and Monona Grove’s 105.
The Warriors finished ahead of Madison Memorial (136), DeForest (140), Verona (187), Madison East (206), Sauk Prairie (238), Baraboo (283) and Tomah (347).
Brinley Everson (20:10.69) and Lila Branchaw (20:17.74) placed 16th and 17th, respectively, for Waunakee. Fellow Warrior Charlise Smith was 24th, running a time of 20:43.06.
Next up for the Warriors was Carla Schwitters, who crossed the finish line in 21:37.05 to place 45th. Kelsey King ran a 22:08.84 to end up 53rd.
For the Waunakee boys, Baylor Smith finished 42nd in a time of 18:06.14, while Carter Blackburn ran an 18:23.67 to take 50th. Cooper Ubert was five spots back of his teammate, winding up 55th in 18:35.44. Benjamin Willem was 59th in 18:40.37.
The state meet takes place on Satiurday in Wisconsin Rapids at The Ridges Golf Course.
Regnier said it was satisfying to qualify for state for the first time, especially given all the complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted last year’s state meet.
“It definitely feels good,” said Regnier.