A field of fast runners at Saturday’s Midwest Invitational in Janesville pushed Waunakee cross country runners to new heights.
The event took place at Blackhawk Golf Course, as the Warriors’ times improved significantly.
“This was a really good meet for our team from many different angles,” said Heather Raffel. “The meet had 48 teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, and even Texas. It was highly competitive in Division 1, and it was another opportunity for our athletes to better their times and work on racing strategies that will help them going forward.”
The competition made Waunakee better.
“But having faster runners to compete against helped pull our athletes up to run to some sizable improvements which is awesome to see,” said Raffel. “From this meet, our team ran to 45 new personal records (PR) and 13 new marks for our Top Boys and Girls lists.”
The format of the race changed this year to a seeded format which included Varsity, Blue, and White Races for both boys’ and girls’ teams. One race had 566 finishers.
Next up for the Warriors is an invitational in Stoughton on Saturday.
Boys
Raffel said that due to the size and layout of the course, it was important for Waunakee runners to get out quick and find a manageable pace.
The Warriors were short two of their scoring runners, with one out because of illness and another taken out mid-race due to another issue.
Waunakee ended up 32nd overall, despite strong performances from those Warrior runners who finished.
Drew Regnier inked his name to No. 5 on Waunakee’s All-Time Boys list with a 16:32, while Baylor Smith raced to No. 33 on the list with a PR of 17:32 and Ben Willem, Carter Blackburn and Luke Chambers also ran to lifetime PRs.
“The Blue and White Boys Races were fun to watch,” said Raffel. “With the seeding of times to break up the mass, our runners could take advantage of a faster race or one that was going to put them up front.”
Cooper Ubert made the best of his opportunity to heart, getting out quick and racing to the front, positioning himself in the top 20 or so athletes.
“He was able to finish his race with almost a two-minute PR and nearly breaking 18 minutes,” said Raffel. “Our other boys had vast improvements, many running one to two minutes faster than they had ever run before. It's encouraging to see this progress from a group that mostly consists of underclassmen as it bodes well for our long-term development as a team. These guys are hungry, love to compete, and have fun.”
Girls
Lila Branchaw and Cianna Wipperfurth ran to sub-20 minute performances for the first time to lead a Waunakee team that had PRs and improvements from all of its varsity runners, according to Raffel.
“At the second mile, our team was sitting in fifth place overall,” said Raffel. “But within the last half mile it seemed that two of our girls got stuck behind slowing traffic and were unable to see some runners we were looking to be ahead of, and I think if that had been cleared for them, we would have been up there even further. They are coming along and improving, and with a month to go before conference, that's what we like to see.”
Waunakee had four Top 20 All-Time Performances from its girls at this race from Lila Branchaw (No. 3), Cianna Wipperfurth (No. 6), Brinley Everson (No. 12), and Rachel Gregorich (No. 19).
“I will note here that eight of our current athletes are on the Top 20 All Time List,” said Raffel. “I don't think we've put those kind of numbers up before. It's quite an accomplishment for them as a team.”
In the girls’ Blue and White Races, Waunakee had seven athletes also add their names to our girls records list including: Jessica Bugielski, Annalivia Laplante, Jillian Borgelt, Lucy Doll, Sage Smith, Victoria Raemish, and Abigail Eberle.