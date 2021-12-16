Andrew Regnier and Cianna Wipperfurth took different paths to get to the WIAA State Division 1 Cross Country Meet.
Their performances in Wisconsin Rapids capped off an interesting season for Waunakee runners. Warrior Head Coach Heather Raffel talked about how Regnier and Wipperfurth handled the state meet.
“With this course layout and state level competition, it's important to get out and get a good position early, before the first turn at roughly 250 meters,” said Raffel. “If you can get there without gassing out and conserve your energy, you're in a great position from the get-go. Further along, if you're set back, it is more challenging to navigate around slower team qualifiers given the turns and hills in the course layout, but due to the number of runners (at your ability) in each race, it gets packed pretty quickly.”
Waunakee’s state qualifiers did get lucky in one regard.
“This year, with our box No. 3 on the far outside, that put our runners at a greater advantage than it has in previous years where we've been positioned towards the middle,” said Raffel “They avoided the bulk of the heavy traffic and chaos from the start and were able to stay relaxed and focused.”
Regnier was the first boys’ state qualifier for the Warriors since Noah Stamsa in 2013. Regnier’s season-best time of 16:32.2 placed him at No. 5 on the WHS All-Time Boys’ 5K Records list. In his first appearance at state, Regnier finished 54th in a time of 17:12.5.
“His time wasn't his best, but it was an exceptional effort considering the challenges from the course layout and the number of runners he was pacing with,” said Raffel. “He stayed to the outside, and by that first turn, he was running open and relaxed in about 45th place. He ran a smart and consistent pace throughout, although towards the end, he did say that some of the later hills took some energy off of him. He finished the race strong and passed runners near the end, which is what we were hoping for.”
Raffel explained that running at the state meet was good for Regnier.
“For his first time at this level, it was a great learning experience for him,” said Raffel. “He came with goals in mind and left with great takeaways. He's already stewing on 2022, which I know includes a repeat run at state in cross country. He's improved so much this season and I'm sure we'll be seeing a lot more of that to come.”
A year after the Warrior girls qualified for state as a team, Waunakee was in a rebuilding mode in 2021. Wipperfurth is running ahead of schedule, however. She was the Warriors’ first individual qualifier since Emma Bertz in 2019. More significantly, Wipperfurth is the first individual freshman qualifier for Waunakee since Emily Royston in 2013, and her season-best time of 19:16.8 landed at No. 3 on the WHS All-Time Girls’ 5K Records list.
Wipperfurth wasn’t awed by the state meet, as she finished 14th in 19:22.6 – just six seconds off her personal record.
“To make it to this level as a freshman can be a daunting experience, but for one who's not ‘race hardened’ or competed in cross country before this season, we wanted it to be nothing less than a fun experience for her – no pressure but having knowledge of where she was for her to process on her own,” said Raffel.
Wipperfurth’s preparation helped. Seeing Regnier finish strong inspired her.
“With a full course walk through, and plenty of time spent with her teammates, and seeing Drew finish well, she was ready to go,” said Raffel. “Like Drew, she positioned herself to the outside and came through about 25th after the first turn, setting her up well for the rest of her race. She ran a consistent pace throughout, ran the tangents well, and steadily worked her way up in placing. Each time she passed us, we could see that she was pushing up and she looked very strong through the end.”
Raffel was impressed with her poise.
“For her first time at state, I'm hoping she reflects upon how well she did, and thinks about what could be in store with more time, miles, and races under her belt,” said Raffel. “An excellent freshman year for sure.”
There were other highlights for Waunakee cross country in 2021. Warrior runners set 45 personal records at the Midwest Invitational in September, while adding 13 new marks for the program’s Top Boys and Top Girls lists.
At the prestigious Smiley Invitational, also in September, the boys finished eighth, while the girls were ninth. The meet attracted 62 teams in Divisions 1-3, as the Warriors established 30 new PRs and 14 second-fastest races.
Even better, the Warrior girls won the Norski Cross Country Invitational, hosted by DeForest. The boys were runners-up, with PRs set for multiple runners.
Both the boys and girls programs are looking forward to building off the experiences of this year for bigger and better things in 2022.