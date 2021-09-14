A split made things interesting for the Waunakee High School cross country teams.
“The majority of our upperclass runners went to the River Valley Invite in Spring Green,” said Warrior Head Coach Heather Raffel. “Most of these runners hadn’t had the opportunity to compete at that meet previously. Given our situation last year with COVID restrictions, I wanted to give them an opportunity to race on it before they graduate.”
Raffel explained that to even out the team’s numbers, a few of Waunakee’s athletes participated in the junior varsity division and competed for the first time out at River Valley.
Waunakee’s underclass, with a few first-season and upperclass runners, went to the Madison West Invite. This year, Lake Farm Park will be the host site for the conference meet.
Raffel said, “Running at this meet gave them an opportunity to see an ‘old school’ cross country course and race with a higher caliber of competition in the JV race.”
Raffel figures Waunakee totaled 35 personal records from both races and three newly minted top 20 all-time program records.
River Valley Invite
The Waunakee girls varsity team ran to a tight third place finish to DeForest, despite missing one of its usual varsity runners and bumping up another for her first varsity experience.
“For this race, we worked more on race strategy by grouping our girls up and running through the first two miles closer together and we had better cohesion for sure,” said Raffel. “We had some great PRs and improvements, and I’ll mention that Lila Branchaw and Brinley Everson’s times have now put them in the top 15 all-time girls for our program early in the season.”
In the girls JV race, Waunakee placed third in a brutal race, with high temperatures. Freshman Rachel Gregorich won the girls JV with only a few girls to push her. Two other Waunakee runners finish in the top 10.
In boys varsity competition, the Warriors finished eighth out of 16 teams.
“I was hoping for a higher placement as we were positioned maybe in third place going in, but in the end, our guys improved their times and we bank an experience to draw from down the road. I think in this one, we might need to get out a bit faster on the front end, to not get bottlenecked behind slower runners, and push that second mile, but it’s a work in progress for sure. Drew Regnier ran a great race and his finish time puts him in our top 20 all-time boys.”
Raffel also said Baylor Smith, Ben Willem, Andrew Brown, Todd Niles and Carter Blackburn all either had their best race ever or were close to PRs.
Waunakee’s boys JV runners at River Valley placed a close third – one point out of second – in the 19-team field.
Madison West Invite
Waunakee’s boys started off in the JV race. Raffel said that gave them a higher caliber of competition. The Warriors had 19 new PRs come from their race.
“I was really impressed by Cole Lampe’s gutsy run in this race,” said Raffel. “He just fought the entire way through and bettered his time by almost a minute. But he was not alone. Many of these PRs were with significant jumps down in time. I think it’s reflective of the workouts they’ve put in since our season began and working together as a team.”
The Warriors were more bunched up in the girls’ JV race, according to Raffel.
“Our girls had trouble navigating through slower traffic and that’s something we’ll be working on, getting out a bit quicker to be ahead before the bottleneck comes,” said Raffel. “I was impressed by RaeAnn Meinholz’s race. She’s knocked off two minutes from her season best and PR from last year. Jillian Borgelt also took two minutes off on her PR and is looking like we’ll see more of that from her.”