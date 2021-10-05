Cianna Wipperfurth ran to a third-place finish at Saturday’s Stoughton Invitational in the best showing for the Waunakee High School cross country teams.
Wipperfurth, a freshman, turned in a time of 19:57.5. Also finishing in the top 20 was Lila Branchaw, who ended up 11th in 20:51.2. Kelsey King was 22nd (21:31.9) for the Warriors, followed by Charlise Smith (29th, 21:47.3) and Brinley Everson (34th, 21:53.0).
On the boys’ side, Andrew Regnier raced to a time of 17:10.7 to finish 12th. Baylor Smith was next for Waunakee, taking 30th in 17:51.7. Then, it was Cooper Ubert for the Warriors, who crossed the finish line in 18:24.2 and finished 47th.
Todd Niles (57th, 18:41.2) and Carter Blackburn (74th, 19:16.8) rounded out the scoring runners for the Waunakee boys.
The Waunakee girls’ junior varsity team was led by Carla Schwitters, who finished sixth in 22:40.0. Aidrik Anderson ran to 50th place in a time of 19:40.2 for the JV boys.
The Warriors will compete at the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Lake Farm County Park.