The boys were ninth, and the girls ended up in eighth for the Waunakee High School cross country teams at Saturday’s Smiley Invitational in Wausau.
“This meet had 62 teams from Divisions 1-3, so for some, this was the biggest meet they have ever been to,” said Waunakee Head Coach Heather Raffel. “While the meet was split into several races, we had lots of competition, and we were able to see other teams from both inside and outside our WIAA division.”
Raffel said the Warriors earned 30 new personal records and 14 second fastest races overall.
“Six girls inked their names on our top runners list,” said Raffel. “Drew Regnier moved himself to 14th of our ‘All Time Boys’ and Lila Branchaw moved herself up to sixth on our ‘All Time Girls’ list.”
Lila Branchaw was the lone Warrior girls’ runner to finish in the top 10, as she ran a 20:02 to place ninth. Briley Everson crossed the finish line in 20:45.8 to end up 21st.
Kelsey King, Jordyn Jarvi and Rachel Gregorich were bunched together for Waunakee, with King taking 71st in 22:01.6, Jarvi winding up 72nd in 22:02.1 and Gregorich finishing 75th in 22:09.5.
Kaukauna took first as a team in the Division 1 competition with 45 points. The Warriors totaled 242 points.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t “full up” on this meet for both races,” said Raffel. “We were missing 10 athletes from our girls roster for various reasons, and I’m hoping that we can get them back on the line here shortly. Not having these girls with us will affect team scoring for sure.”
Raffel said the competition was strong, with several highly ranked teams in the state.
“Despite having a higher volume week in terms of practices, we had some great performances as a result,” said Raffel. Raffel continued, “The girls junior varsity race was also a highlight for Waunakee as we added six PRs and new names to our ‘Top Girls’ list. This group of girls are highly motivated and it’s great to see their work progressing and they’re starting to see the results.”
Host Stevens Point won the boys’ Division 1 race with 55 points, as Waunakee collected 326 points.
Andrew Regnier ran a 17:02.8 to place 12th. Next in line was Baylor Smith, who finished 59th in 18:19, with teammates Todd Niles running an 18:29.8 for 66th. Benjamin Willem (19:19.4) and Carter Blackburn (19:20.2) wound up 100th and 101st, respectively.
“I would have liked them to be a bit higher in this placing, but in the end we walked away with improvements and some things we’ll be working on going forward,” said Raffel. “Drew Regnier had a great race, he got out at the start, and put himself in a great position to finish 12th and improved his time. From varsity boys, Andrew Brown and Matei Ferguson ran their best races and Carter Blackburn improved on his season time..”
Raffel added, “Our junior varsity boys team race garnished 19 PRs and this was certainly a high point of the meet.”
Next up for the Warriors are meets Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Janesville Invite at Blackhawk Golf Course, and the Portage Invite on Sept. 28.
, at Wyona Park.