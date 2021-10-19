The streak is over. It was a good run.
With a third-place finish, the Waunakee High School cross country team took third at Saturday’s Badger East Conference meet at Lake Farm County Park, as the Warriors’ string of nine consecutive conference titles came to an end. Last year’s meet was not contested.
Overall, Waunakee turned in a number of strong performances, however.
“Forty new lifetime PRs from our team across four races,” said Waunakee Head Coach Heather Raffel. “With our new conference alignment, the introduction of different teams made an impact this season and I think this bodes well for the further strengthening of our teams going forward. Our team is very young this year.”
The Waunakee boys, led by Andrew Regnier, ended up in fifth as a team.
The Warriors will take part in the DeForest sectional on Saturday at the Windsor Sports Complex.
Girls
The Warriors ran into issues on the Lake Farm County Park course.
“Unfortunately, we had a couple of hiccups during the race in our varsity line up that made a difference in scoring,” said Raffel. “Scouting the meet, we knew that Monona Grove and DeForest would be teams to go after, but that individuals from other teams would also play a factor in scoring. Both our team and Monona Grove have been ranked this season in the top 20 and DeForest outscored us in two earlier meets this season. DeForest’s girls took advantage of this, put together that fifth runner they needed, and ran an excellent, gutty race. Hats off to them.”
The Norskies (54) and Monona Grove (71) ended up ahead of Waunakee, who totaled 81 points. Teams finishing behind the Warriors included: Fort Atkinson, 111; Beaver Dam, 112; Stoughton, 119; Milton, 157; and Watertown, 233.
Taking third, senior Lila Branchaw paced the Warriors, crossing the finish line in 19:17.3. Brinley Everson ran to 10th in 20:16.0. They took home first team and second team all-conference honors, respectively, by running their lifetime bests. So did Charlise Smith, who finished 19th in 20:31.2, and Carla Schwitters, who was 31st with a time of 21:34.4.
Also scoring for Waunakee was freshman Cianna Wipperfurth, who took 18th in 20:29.5.
Boys
Waunakee ran out of gas in the boys’ varsity division.
“Our boys ran to fifth, but just didn't have enough in the tank to catch some of teams we were up against and that is something we need to focus on going forward and into next year,” said Raffel.
Regnier's fourth place finish in 16:38 led the way, as he took first team all-conference honors. “So thrilled with his season this year and how he's progressed,” said Raffel.
She added, “Baylor Smith ran well and put in a sub-18 performance for us, where Luke Chambers and Carter Blackburn both ran to their lifetime bests.”
Smith finished 21st in 17:48.1, while Chambers turned in a time of 18:45.5 to place 40th. Other scoring runners for Waunakee were Todd Niles, who ran an 18:21.0 to finish 32nd. Just behind him was freshman teammate Cooper Ubert, who was 33rd with a time of 18:21.2
Blackburn finished the race in 18:55.5 to take 42nd, while Benjamin Willem was 41st (18:52.1).
Junior Varsity
Raffel said she was “thrilled to see Kiera Collins up there for us to place second in the girls JV race. While she's still relatively green to racing, she's fun to watch as you can see her wanting to get out and race hard. Along with her, Jessica Bugielski, Warren Ambord, Sage Smith, Emeline Shefchik, Annalivia Laplante, Jillian Borgelt and the rest of our girls’ pack did great and I look forward to seeing how they do this week and beyond.”
On the girls’ side, Waunakee has 29 athletes and will graduate five seniors and have three juniors
“So, we are a very young team,” said Raffel. “After COVID changes last year, I equate this somewhat to having two groups of freshmen to coach, not just a freshmen and sophomore group. They are all relatively green to racing in ‘real meets’ in that regard.”
Raffel said Waunakee’s “JV boys have improved a vast amount since the onset of our season, and they too, are very young.”
Looking at the boys’ team overall, Raffel said, “What I see on their side is a group of 20-25 or so boys that are intrinsically motivated, love to run and have fun, and run faster each time they race. Having this large group of boys coming up is exciting because if they use one another to get better, believe in the development process and continue to improve as I think they will, we should have a very strong and contending team in a year or two. From our top seven that finished in this race, all should be returners next fall, and all had personal bests. After that seven, we had 18 runners all do the same. I'm hoping we can translate their 18-19s 5ks to 17s and faster by next fall.”