Ripp Park treated the Waunakee girls’ cross country team right.
Running on their home course, the Warriors won the Badger East Conference championship, with Emily Berger and Cianna Wipperfurth leading the way.
“This was the first time we've been able to host a ‘normal’ cross country meet at Ripp Park since 2016, and we had a fantastic turn out from parents, students, alumni, and the community,” said Heather Raffel, head coach of the Warriors. “Many runners know that Ripp Park is a challenging course anyway you run it, but we consider it one of our differentiators when it comes to racing anywhere – the entire park is very important in our training scheme.”
Berger (19:24.7), a freshman, finished third in the race, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 15, while Wipperfurth placed fourth in 20:04.9. They had plenty of help, as teammates Brinley Everson ran to seventh in 20:22.1 and Rachel Gregorich finished ninth in 20:35.5.
“Our girls varsity turned in another solid team performance, this one for the home crowd,” said Raffel. “During the championship weeks, it is all about places – putting as many of our runners ahead of other teams' runners, and we could really see this effort coming through on Saturday. They were out there fighting for every spot they could all the way to the finish line. Cianna Wipperfurth and Emily Berger worked up front together throughout, with Emily having a little stronger pull up the last incline, and Rachel Gregorich, Brinley Everson, and Charli Smith were making big moves for us just behind them.”
Smith ended up just outside the top 10, taking 11th in 21:06.1. Others performed well, too.
“Emeline Shefchik, maybe back to 100% strong, had an excellent run during the last half with Kiera Collins and Carla Schwitters being our seventh and eighth finishers,” said Raffel. “In the end, we had six girls take first and second team All-Conference honors, which is the most we've achieved at a conference meet. They all really wanted to bring that title home.”
DeForest took second with 65 points, followed by Monona Grove (67), Beaver Dam (121), Stoughton (122), Fort Atkinson (132), Watertown (213) and Milton (259).
For the Waunakee boys, Andrew Regnier placed third, crossing the finish line in 17:21.9. Cooper Ubert ended up 13th in 18:16.3.
“Our boys turned in a good effort, but not where we wanted to be,” said Raffel. “Drew Regnier and Cooper Ubert led the team from the start and pushed through to earn first and second team all-conference honors. Our third and fourth runners, unfortunately, did not have their greatest races, but we know they did the best they could, one working through a mid season injury, and the other I think was a temporary, training-related hiccup.”
The Warrior boys finished fourth as a team with 98 points, as DeForest ran away with the title, scoring 32 points. Stoughton was second with 87.
Rounding out Wauankee’s scoring runners were Mason Spear (26th, 19:21.9), Andrew Brown (27th, 19:30.9) and Luke Chambers (29th, 19:46.2).
“Luke Chambers, Andrew Brown, and Sweden-exchange student Joel Sallenhag (31st, 20:03.4), ran well for us through the middle, but just not enough to make that difference we needed in scoring,” said Raffel. “We were really thrilled to see freshman Mason Spear step up for a huge race and try to cover for his teammates, finishing out as our third scorer. He had a strong race from the gun and looked comfortable the entire way through. Our boys should be proud of their work this season and our returners will have this experience to take with them going forward.”
Junior Varsity
Reporting on the Waunakee junior varsity results, Raffel said, “The JV races are always very important for us. From these, we see athletes who are developing as runners and working their way up to a varsity position. In doing so, they provide the needed depth to draw upon but also push those who are in front of them. Our JV girls race was remarkable here in that they almost came away with a perfect score. Four of the first five spots were taken by a Waunakee runner with Jillian Borgelt being our JV race winner followed by Catherine O'Brien, Jessica Bugielski, and Sophia Pieton. Taking that fifth scoring spot was Abigail Chambers. It was also somewhat evident that we had the largest team competing out there. Looking to next year, I think we're going to continue to see some great things happen for our team.”
On the boys’ side, Raffel said, “The JV Boys race was another fun race to watch. Even though our boys finished second team-wise. They put on a huge effort and worked hard together. Our boys team took 14 of the top 20 spots, challenged only by DeForest. This, too, speaks of great depth, developing runners, and their competitive spirit. Many of these boys will be vying for varsity spots for us as returners next year, so it's exciting to see how they use their experience this fall and where they return for us next season.”