Look out for the Waunakee girls’ cross country team in 2022. The Warriors are primed for a big year.
“Our girls’ team is going to be exceptionally strong this year,” said Waunakee Head Coach Heather Raffel. “We’ve had several girls with substantial improvements over the past year, and with the addition of new talent, I think we are in for our best year ever as a team.”
Raffel is brimming with confidence about Waunakee’s girls’ squad.
“I think if we are able to keep our team healthy, happy and improving, they are going to be favorites for conference, sectional and maybe a state title if all goes well,” said Raffel. “They are looking that good so far.”
The Warrior girls lost three letterwinners from the 2021 to graduation, with five returning this year.
“The greatest thing about this team right now is that even though we lost a few great athletes (Lila Branchaw, Kelsey King and Jordyn Jarvi from our varsity set), the ones who are returning are maybe a bit ahead of those athletes right now,” said Raffel. “You’re going to see some surprises for sure. They’ve worked hard over the past year to build on their experience – both mentally and physically.”
Cianna Wipperfurth, a state qualifier last season as a freshman, should return this season with great expectations. A year ago, the Warrior girls placed fourth at sectionals, just missing a trip to state as a team.
It could be a different story this time around.
“Our sectional is frequently called a ‘super sectional’ in that the top four to five teams within our sectional are consistently ranked in the state,” said Raffel. “A team making it to state from our sectional has consistently placed teams in the top 10 for D1. So, our competition level is very high, but over time, we’ve become one of those teams who is consistently up there competing for those highly contested team spots.”
2021 was Waunakee’s first year in the newly formed Badger East Conference. This year, the Warriors will be in the mix for the girls’ conference title.
“On paper right now, we’re 1-2 with Monona Grove,” said Raffel. “But, I think you’re going to see some surprises with our team. Our preparation is going to be really important once those championship races come up.”
The Warriors have a lot of newcomers for the girls.
“We have several new faces on our roster on the girls’ side, and I think we are in for an awesome fall with this group,” said Raffel. “It’s completely obvious why they are running with us. I am really excited to see this group in their first few races to see what evolves. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
It’s a different story for the Waunakee boys, who are looking to rebuild.
“Our boys’ team is very young, heavily weighted to sophomores, but this team is very different from years’ past,” said Raffel. “This group is hungry for winning and will work and encourage each other to be better. The team mentality with this group is awesome to be a part of.”
Raffel sees runners who will put in the work to get better.
“From what I see right now (and things evolve as we get further into the season), is that we have many athletes with substantial improvements from last season,” said Raffel. “Running and doing well as an endurance athlete is all about consistency and staying healthy, and I think that message is hitting home for our guys, even the younger set.”
Raffel sees DeForest as one of the best teams in the Badger East, but she believes the conference title is up for grabs. Waunakee could be in the mix, with Aidrik Anderson, Cooper Ubert and Jacob Hanson already making big strides.
“Maybe not the first or second race, but you’re going to see some big PR drops coming from them very soon,” said Raffel. “There is a group of sophomore and freshman runners that could also vie for one or two varsity spots. Putting in the work over the summer (and throughout the year) really makes an impact come cross country time. The work is a basis point where all of our season training sits on so the better their preparation coming into the season, the more you’re going to see as a result.”
Raffel said there will be many making the school top 10 list for cross country performances this year for both the boys and girls.
“We have a few depth pockets on the boys’ side,” said Raffel. “This will change with time. Girls … well, it would always be nice to have a little more to even out the boys’ side, but it’s hard to pinpoint a team weakness at this point.”