Members of the Waunakee girls’ cross country team gets ready to run at sectionals in 2021. The Warriors appear ready for a successful season in 2022.

Look out for the Waunakee girls’ cross country team in 2022. The Warriors are primed for a big year.

“Our girls’ team is going to be exceptionally strong this year,” said Waunakee Head Coach Heather Raffel. “We’ve had several girls with substantial improvements over the past year, and with the addition of new talent, I think we are in for our best year ever as a team.”