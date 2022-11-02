Leaders of the pack
Buy Now

Running at the DeForest sectional, Waunakee’s Cianna Wipperfurth (left) and Emily Berger (right) led the Warriors to a berth in the WIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Meet as a team. Waunakee competed at state on Saturday, Oct. 29, and finished seventh overall. It was the best showing a Waunakee team has ever had at state.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Never had any Waunakee cross country team finished better than 10th at the WIAA state meet.

This year’s Warrior girls set a new standard for future squads to shoot for, as Waunakee took seventh as a team.