Never had any Waunakee cross country team finished better than 10th at the WIAA state meet.
This year’s Warrior girls set a new standard for future squads to shoot for, as Waunakee took seventh as a team.
Heather Raffel, head cross country coach for Waunakee, knew right away the 2022 Warriors were going to be special.
“Early in the season, we were feeling pretty good about our chances for a state team bid,” said Raffel. “They exceeded our expectations of what we had for them on paper, and going through the season, with the exception of River Valley, winning all of their races convincingly.”
The Warriors won the DeForest sectional to advance to state as a team. They were led by Cianna Wipperfurth, the individual sectional champion. Raffel thought the Warriors could make it all the way to the top.
“Going into the state meet after sectionals, I felt that we were a top four seed with a chance to win provided a few athletes from other teams may not have been at their 100%,” said Raffel. “One of those four we had won against at Smiley, but the other three we had not seen this season. Knowing that, we gave it a shot, with a potential win in mind. Our girls put in great effort but fell short this time.”
Waunakee cross country teams finished 10th at state in both 2020 ad 2016. At the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, the site of the state meet, the Warriors seemed to be in good position to challenge for a top spot.
“They were in third place through the first mile, with Cianna and Emily (Berger) tucked into a second lead pack with Rachel (Gregorich), Brinley (Everson), and Charli (Smith) a few seconds behind,” said Raffel. “Perfect positioning for where the course changes to more rolling hills and paths that can be more congested. They held well through the two-mile point, but going into the last mile, a couple of our athletes struggled through side stitches, which brought us back in places. From there, it was a ‘hold on and try to maintain their position’ to the end. It's unfortunate, but a learning experience for sure.”
Wipperfurth set the pace for Waunakee, taking eighth overall in 19:22.3, while Berger ended up 32nd in 20:17.9. Gregorich (20:43.9) and Smith (20:44.8) were two spots apart, finishing 47th and 49th, respectively. Everson was 61st, crossing the finish line in 21:02.5. The Warriors totaled 197 points, placing them eight points back of Middleton’s sixth place finish. Muskego ran away with the title, totaling 45 points. Slinger was second with 110.
Emeline Shefchik (68th, 21:07.9) and Carla Schwitters (23:17.9, 130th) also ran for Waunakee.
“Right now, it appears that Cianna Wipperfurth will be named to All-State Second Team with her finish, which was a great takeaway for her efforts this season,” said Raffel. “Emily has earned her first year ‘Rookie Badge’ making it to state as a freshman, but I can tell you she already wants a shot at this again tomorrow. Rachel, Brinley and Charli raced well, and Emeline had close to her second fastest time on a very fast second half for her. Carla worked through traffic and towards the end looked fairly comfortable. Brinley, our lone senior runner, went out on a high note and left it all out there on the course.”
The future looks bright, though, for Waunakee girls’ cross country.
“We have a very young team, which helps us immensely going forward,” said Raffel. “We will lose just two seniors from the 24 athletes on our girls roster, and our returners will no doubt have that state nod and a win top of mind for next fall. If we keep them healthy, happy, and progressing, I would make them serious contenders looking forward. I am way beyond proud of how this team came together this season, fought through their challenges as a team, and did so well at the end. I'm definitely excited to see what next year looks like.”