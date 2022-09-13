The conditions led to better times.
Running at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green on Saturday, the Waunakee girls’ cross country team took third as a group, led by Cianna Wipperfurth’s fifth-place finish.
Three Warrior girls’ runners placed in the top 10, including Rachel Gregorich, who took seventh in 20:01.3, and Emily Berger, who ended up eighth in 20:13.1 Wipperfurth ran a time of 19:43.2.
“Our varsity girls’ team was not full up, but the ones who got off the line, put in a great run,” said Heather Raffel, Waunakee’s head coach. “They executed to plan and worked together throughout the race. It got a little spread out on the back end, something that will tighten up with a little more practice time. Overall, they had great vibes going on and they were having fun out there. They raced hard, but even so, they came back to say they had more left in the tank so that is exciting.”
With overcast skies and 60-degree temperatures, it was almost perfect running weather, according to Rachel. The heat was an issue the last meet hosted by DeForest.
The Waunakee girls were one point out of second place, as Dodgeville/Mineral Point totaled 84 points, while the Warriors had 85. Madison West was first with 74 among the 17 teams.
“What we are seeing in improvement is huge, and there is absolutely more in there,” said Raffel. “We move ahead and hopefully things progress and we stay healthy.”
Raffel said that between the boys’ and girls’ teams, there were 21 individual personal records from the meet, as every one of Waunakee’s runners improved on their times from the DeForest meet a few weeks ago.
“As expected with better weather, we had significant drops in time – from a minute to almost 10 minutes in each of the four races,” said Raffel. “It was a fun meet to coach and to spectate. I think the JV performances we saw were encouraging, as I had some earlier concerns about our depth. I think we've improved on that front. A great team effort across the board.”
The Warrior girls’ fourth scoring runner was Charlise Smith, who finished 17th in 20:56.3, while Kiera Collins ended up 70th with a time of 23:11 for Waunakee.
Both Warrior teams competed in the Large Schools division, with the boys taking ninth with 235 points. Madison West won the boys’ meet with 37, as 19 teams participated.
Waunakee’s top male finisher was sophomore Cooper Ubert, who ran a time of 17:57.4 and placed 28th. Aidrik Anderson finished 36th in 18:28.0, while Troy Niles was 38th in 18:30.2. Luke Chambers was next up, running 65th in 19.11.1, as Andrew Brown raced to 68th in 19:17.4.
“Our varsity boys team improved from DeForest as well and like the girls, we were not ‘full up’ on this one,” said Raffel. “But, we had a minute or more drop in time from their previous race. Expected but not a given, they had to work for it. They also executed well, getting off the line, and working the middle. I had a thought that maybe we were a bit too cautious with this one as I know some of our guys also felt they had more left at the end. I think we could call it a ‘getting warmer’ meet for them. On paper, and in workouts, they are showing faster. It's there, I think they just need a couple more races to work that front end more.”
Junior varsity
Raffel reported, “On the girls JV side, we tried something a little different. We gave a couple girls a shot at working the front of a field to see what they could do and ended up having great performances. We were hoping to get a team win in that race, but we fell just short, finishing second, but it was great to see those girls really dig in and give it a shot.”
The boys’ jV race was a thriller.
“Our boys JV team was exciting to watch,” said Raffel. “Their race had 233 runners in it, almost twice the size of the varsity race, which I think was one of the largest races out at Spring Green. With these numbers, getting out and putting yourself in a better position early was important. I noticed through the middle, it didn't break up much and was hard for some of our kids to pass slower runners, but they did well navigating the masses. With this group we had a lot of PRs and second-fastest times, so they were in it to do well. They came out third in team scoring, which was awesome to see. A bunch of young scrappy kids out there digging deep for places. We are so young with this group. I look forward to seeing what they can develop.”