Turning the corner
Waunakee’s Cianna Wipperfurth turns the corner at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Windsor Sports Complex.

 Peter Lindblad

Traffic was slow in some places.

It didn’t matter, though, as the Waunakee girls’ cross country team won the prestigious Smiley Invitatational, taking first in both the Division 1 Combined and Small schools divisions on Saturday in Wausau.