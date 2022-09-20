Traffic was slow in some places.
It didn’t matter, though, as the Waunakee girls’ cross country team won the prestigious Smiley Invitatational, taking first in both the Division 1 Combined and Small schools divisions on Saturday in Wausau.
Cianna Wipperfurth set the pace for the Warriors, finishing first among Division 1 Small Schools runners and second overall with a time of 19:39.4. Two other Warrior runners also had a positive impact.
“Our girls’ team, led by Cianna Wipperfurth, Emily Berger, and Rachel Gregorich, were able to position themselves up near the front just off from a lead pack and coasted through the first two miles,” said Waunakee Head Coach Heather Raffel, whose team totaled 61 points to place first overall. “Once they hit the hillier portion over the last mile, they started picking off runners ahead of them.”
Berger and Gregorich both finished in the top 10 overall, with Berger taking fourth in 19:44.2 and Gregorich running to ninth in 20:19.6.
“Brinley Everson was just behind these three and ran a great race as well, making moves throughout and staying out of the fray,” said Raffel. “Over the last stretch, she dug in to finish 15th overall. Charlise Smith, Carla Schwitters and Catherine O'Brien were navigating more traffic than they would have liked. In a few parts of the course, there were a few bottlenecks that slowed them down, but they still did great, and we are hoping for better trips for them off the line next time.”
Everson raced to 15th overall, running a time of 20:37.8. Smith rounded out the Warrior top five, finishing 31st in 21:11.5.
“All of these girls fought hard for each other, and it showed,” said Raffel. “They took home a huge team win in combined scoring and there is more in there to mine out. They didn't seem too particularly tired after this effort. Which is good to see, but we are cautious with it just the same.”
With Cooper Ubert stepping up, the Waunakee boys finished eighth overall with 236 points, as Stevens Point took first with 45 – led by race winner Aloysius Franzen (15:57.5). And Andrew Regnier has returned for the Warriors.
“Cooper Ubert is now consistent in the 17s, but I think we're going to see a nice bump down from him in a couple weeks. He's looking great in practice and he's hungry for more.”
With Ubert finishing 25th, Regnier ended up 29th, racing to a time of 17:54.1.
“We were able to get Andrew Regnier back into the fold and he had a great first trip back into racing,” said Raffel. “Aidrik Anderson, Luke Chambers, Andrew Brown and Cole Lampe all were working through traffic, and I think we're going to see some bump downs in time from each of them at our next meet.”
Anderson was Waunakee’s third runner, running to 44th in 18:41.0. Chambers finished 65th in 19:12.6, while Brown was 73rd with a time of 19:23.2 Lampe was 83rd in 19:35.
The Smiley Invite is always an important meet.
“It is a very competitive meet with large and small D1-D3 schools mostly north of Madison,” said Raffel. “It's a first time look at other teams we don't normally see until we get to state level competition. Our first race was at 10 a.m., and at race time it was near 80 degrees and humid. Our teams had a huge improvement in the overall team placing in comparison to last year, and we had 25 runners either hit lifetime PRs or run their second fastest times – remarkable considering it's a challenging course, and we had less than ideal conditions. We are still not full up team wise. We had some athletes missing from each of the races that could have been factors in scoring, but they still managed it well. Having team depth really helps.”
Girls JV
Raffel reported, “Our girls team finished fourth in team scoring for the JV race. Our girls worked together and finished out very well. Here, too, was a bit more bottlenecking going on, but they handled it well.”
Boys JV
In addition, Raffel said, “Solid efforts from this team to finish fourth in the scoring. Nate Bound had an excellent second half of his race. At some point, maybe when the hill portion began, he worked his way up the packs to finish 15th in this race, and he seemed like he had a lot more in the tank at the finish. On the boys’ JV side, there's a lot to work with. It's great to have that strong desire to keep improving as a team because they are working together for it. They're going to see some big PRs coming very soon.”