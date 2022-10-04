Members of the Waunakee cross country teams ran at a pair of meets last week.
It started with the Portage Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 27, held at Wyona Park in Wyocena.
The Warriors took advantage of the fast course.
“At Portage, we had 15 new team PRs and a good amount of second fastest times,” said Heather Raffel. “Having this follow a phenomenal effort three days prior validates their season progress. We also tried a few things out with some specific athletes – getting them to go out faster, push through further, and other racing strategies they are going to need coming up. This was a good low-key meet to work on this outside of practice. Our kids had fun with this meet.”
The Waunakee girls took third with 108 points, as Appleton Xavier finished first with 23 and DeForest was second with 48.
“At Portage, we moved some of our bubble JV runners up to varsity to give them an opportunity to run with a faster group of runners,” said Raffel. “We had a couple of kids also coming back into the fold to see where they were at.”
Waunakee’s top finishers in the girls’ race were Emeline Shefchik (17th, 21:17.38) and Carla Schwitters (18th, 21:25.47), followed by Kiera Collins (21st, 21:33.87), Abigail Chambers (26th, 21:48.84) and Catherine O’Brien (32nd, 22:08.44).
The Warrior boys placed seventh with 197 points, as DeForest topped the field with 35.
Cooper Ubert led Waunakee by finishing 16th in 17:40.53. Next were Mason Spear (43rd, 19:00.68) and Quinn Pfeiffer (44th, 19:02.02), with Travis Jenson racing to 46th in 19:10.72 and Ethan Keenan running to 48th in 19:17.43.
Stoughton Invitational
Conditions were ideal at the beginning of the meet. They changed.
“At Stoughton, we had great weather at the beginning of the meet, but as the races progressed it got a bit toasty for everyone,” said Raffel.
The Warrior girls won the invite for the first time, with Cianna Wipperfurth becoming the first Waunakee female runner to ever take first at the Stoughton Invite.
“Our girls’ varsity put on a great performance in the first race, with several of our varsity girls running very close to their fastest times on a course that you have to work a bit harder,” said Raffel. “It's mostly flat but has many sharp turns that will slow a runner's momentum. It was great to see the efforts of all of them fighting for each other out there and using their strengths to pull it off.”
The course gave the runners fits at first.
“They were challenged early, but the competitors dropped off, and Cianna ran to a win with Emily Berger following,” said Raffel. “Rachel Gregorich hung tough and kept fighting off runners to the end, and I'm fairly certain Brinley Everson and Charli Smith negatively split the second half of their races to take down so many runners I lost count. It was an incredible effort there. Our last two varsity runners, Carla Schwitters and Emeline Shefchik, are making their way back in the fold after needing some time off. They both ran tough, with Carla's race not too far off her lifetime best, but I think they need one more start to have their racing pulled together and being back to 100%.”
As with Portage and the Waunakee girls, the Warrior boys gave others a chance to compete.
“In boys varsity, we were down a regular varsity athlete and moved a couple of our ‘bubble’ guys up to varsity level, so team-wise we knew we would have to work through some challenges,” said Raffel. “But regardless of any setback we still want to be up on the chart and with going into this meet we had a goal of beating all the other conference and the sectional teams we would be going up against. They did that, but moving forward, we need to be stronger and faster and hopefully have a race where we are all 100%. Our boys’ varsity race started to take on a bit of the more toasty conditions and the multiple turns slowed their times. So, on paper, it didn't look that great, but the effort was there, and they pulled it off. Drew Regnier, Cooper Ubert, and Luke Chambers held close to their season or lifetime bests in this race. I think some of our other guys were a bit more heat-zapped. They'll be okay with the next one.”
Reporting on Waunakee’s JV races, Raffel said, “We had our team PRs, which being the third meet in a week with this group of kids is remarkable. Our boys had some nice bumps in time and our girls’ team is showing a lot of depth with our varsity runners. When you look at time comparisons with other teams in these two races, you can derive almost a 20-45 second add on to their time at Stoughton – most likely due to the weather and the course, so this was a good closure to a challenging week for them. They should be proud of their efforts.”