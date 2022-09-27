Just call them the Midwest Invitational champions.
For the first time in team history, the Waunakee girls’ cross country team won the event, which took place Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
“It was an amazing day,” said Beth Schiffman, an assistant coach with the Warriors. “The kids really attacked the course. They were really looking forward to this meet, because they like that course. They just attacked it.”
The Warrior girls topped the 39-team field, which included 258 runners. Cianna Wipperfurth paced Waunakee by taking sixth in 18:54. Emily Berger finished 10th in a time of 19:13, with Brinley Everson taking 16th in 19:31. Rachel Gregorich raced to 22nd in 19:40, while Charlise Smith ended up 48th in 20:12.
Catherine O’Brien made a big contribution, stepping up to varsity to cover for runners recovering from illnesses. She ran a time of 22:26 to place 200th.
Waunakee totaled 102 points, as Hinsdale (Central) with 149, Homestead (180), Madison West (217) and Neenah (221) rounded out the top five.
Hinsdale’s Sarah Fischer was the girls’ individual winner, running a time of 17:42.2.
Meanwhile, the Waunakee boys’ were 22nd out of 48 teams, as 315 runners took part. Drew Regnier was the Warriors’ top runner, as he finished 56th in 16:55. Cooper Ubert was 78th in 17:11, while Aidrik Anderson ran a 17:51 to end up 151st and Troy Niles was 154th in 17:54.
Running as Waunakee’s fifth runner, Andrew Brown ran to 210th in 18:20.
“Overall, a fantastic display of teamwork and support and a very impressive showing by both the girls and boys teams: 37 PRs and six second-fastest times,” said Schiffman.
Waunakee’s girls’ junior varsity team finished ninth out of 16 teams, led by 15th place finisher Jillian Borgelt’s 21:30.
The boys’ JV team was split into two teams, with the Blue team finishing No. 14 with 220 points, as Mason Spear paced the squad by finishing 94th in 18:49. Leo Peoptter was 38th in the JV White race for Waunakee, running a time of 20:26, as the White team finished 17th.
