By Peter Lindblad
Temperatures were on the rise. So were the times.
Still, the Waunakee girls’ cross country team was in fine form, winning the 36th annual Norski Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with four runners finishing in the top 10. As for the Warrior boys, they placed second.
“Very pleased with our team performances overall given the temperature we had at race time,” said Waunakee Head Coach Heather Raffel. “I think we were hovering around 85 degrees for the girls race, maybe a few degrees less for the boys race time. I would estimate that for some of our faster kids we might have added 45 seconds to 2 minutes or more to their current ability, with more added to our athletes as the race went on. It was brutal, but they hung tough and stuck it through and put the grind on it. Ideal race conditions sit around 60 degrees as a comparison, but as teams, we did well.”
Waunakee freshman Emily Berger took second in the girls’ race, racing a time of 20:58.01. DeForest’s Rylan Oberg was first in 20:12.76.
In the team standings, the Warriors topped field with 34 points, as Beaver Dam (75), Sauk Prairie (77), DeForest (101), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (120), Berlin (143), Baraboo (150), Reedsburg (242), and Janesville Parker (261).
Taking fourth, Rachel Gregorich was Waunakee’s second runner, crossing the finish line in 21:02.78. Charlise Smith ended up sixth, turning in a time of 21:32.94, while Cianna Wipperfurth was eighth, running a 21:45.64.
Carla Schwitters was the Warriors’ fifth runner, placing 14th in 22:49.30.
“Very pleased with our girls’ team and their races,” said Raffel. “We had groups of athletes working together, and we had some with noticeable improvements already at the first meet of the season although their times may not have reflected on it now. Our girls were working in smaller groups and encouraging each other which was very nice to see happen in the first race. Our girls won, but we were not full up. We have a couple of athletes who need a little more time to be race ready. I think once they are in the fold, you'll see some big jumps and new PRs. Their goals are pretty high this season, and I think they had some good takeaways to reflect and work on.”
DeForest won the boys’ meet, totaling 38 points. Waunakee was runner-up with 79, followed by Sauk Prairie (116), Baraboo (121), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (131), Berlin (138), Reedsburg (143), Janesville Parker (202), and Beaver Dam (242).
“We were also not full up on the boys’ side, and we had a few athletes take the heat a bit harder than others,” said Raffel. “Our boys team took second at this meet. I think we'll be seeing some big drops in time over the next couple of meets for sure. They are coming around and looking better in practice each day.”
Sophomore Cooper Ubert had Waunakee’s best finish, as he placed fifth in 18:35.65. Troy Niles ran to 10th in 19:15.21, with Aidrik Anderson taking 16th in 19:30.93 and Luke Chambers finishing 21st in 20:04.02. Fellow sophomore Cole Lampe ran a time of 20:46.36 to end up 28th.
“We went into the meet with individual goals of not going out too fast, establishing a working pace, working together through the middle, and seeing what we had left for the end,” said Raffel. “Pretty true to form. For us, this is our first meet and a ‘soft open’ to get the pre-race jitters out, get back to racing, and to get familiar with the distance on grass again. Most of our competition also had their first races – the exception being Deforest. This was their second of the season.”