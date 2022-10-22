Sectional champs!
Buy Now

Members of the Waunakee girls’ cross country pose with the plague for winning Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at DeForest and earning a trip to state. Warrior runner Cianna Wipperfurth won the individual championship.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Cianna Wipperfurth was tired of sitting in traffic.

When nobody else wanted to slide into the driver’s seat at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional in DeForest, the Waunakee runner took the wheel. And she’s driving the Warriors all the way to Wisconsin Rapids.