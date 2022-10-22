Cianna Wipperfurth was tired of sitting in traffic.
When nobody else wanted to slide into the driver’s seat at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional in DeForest, the Waunakee runner took the wheel. And she’s driving the Warriors all the way to Wisconsin Rapids.
Wipperfurth wasn’t sure she was going to win it all until the finish line got closer. She was hearing footsteps behind her.
“I was still stressing. I thought there were runners behind me,” said Wipperfurth, who broke the tape in 18:55.88.
Wipperfurth’s performance powered Waunakee to the team sectional championship, as the Warriors earned a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday.
“I feel like going into the meet we had a strong team, that we could do anything we put our minds to,” said Waunakee’s Emily Berger, who raced to fifth in a time of 19:34.02.
Five Warrior runners finished in the top 20 at sectionals, as Waunakee topped the field with 47 points. Middleton was second with 67, followed by Madison West (91), Monona Grove’s (104), DeForest (111), Verona (133), Madison Memorial (199), Madison East (203), Sauk Prairie (235), Baraboo (245), Reedsburg (318) and Tomah (332).
Watching from afar, Heather Raffel saw Wipperfurth make her move early on.
“The race set up different,” said Raffel, head coach of the Warriors. “It was really slow the first mile and a quarter. It was really bunched up, and Emily and Cianna hadn’t been in a race like that, but it was to their advantage. And Cianna, after the mile mark, seemed to say, ‘I’m going to go.’”
Stepping on the accelerator, Wipperfurth separated herself from the pack and ran away from everybody. Winning was special for her.
“It felt really good,” said Wipperfurth. A state qualifier a year ago, Wipperfurth grew into a stronger runner this season. “I think it was overall training a lot harder, and I think it was the coaching. It wasn’t really pressure, but it was them pushing us to do better.”
In addition to Wipperfurth and Berger, runners who scored for Waunakee included Rachel Gregorich, who raced to 11th in 20:14.40, and Brinley Everson, who placed 13th in 20:25.58, as well as Charlise Smith (17th, 20:33.86).
Berger said the race went well for her, but it gradually got tougher.
“The back half was hard, but I was in a position that was comfortable,” said Berger.
Raffel had a feeling this year’s team had a trip to state in them.
“Our varsity runners made huge improvements running over the summer and winter,” said Raffel. “Not just Cianna and Emily, but Rachel and Charli and Emeline Shefchik (22nd, 20:46.86) … even our bubble JV runners. I think they just got committed to do this early on.”
Teamwork has been crucial for Waunakee’s success.
“The whole team did it for each other,” said Raffel. “You can’t do it without the full support of each other.”
Raffel said she called the Warriors “disruptors.”
Talking about Wipperfurth’s race, Raffel missed the Midwest Invitational. And before going over strategy for sectionals, Raffel wanted to get a look at the field at the Badger East Conference meet. In particular, she had to see Monona Grove’s Mackenzie Babcock, who ended up taking third at sectionals after winning the conference title, so they could determine whether Wipperfurth should go after her. The way the race was going, Wipperfurth got the green light to take off.
“For someone who is new to running – she came out as a freshman, she hadn’t competed in cross country before that – she has a great understanding of running,” said Raffel.
On the boys’ side, Andrew Regnier was Waunakee’s highest finisher, taking ninth in 16:41.55. It wasn’t good enough to earn him a return trip to state, as the Warriors ended up seventh as a team with 191 points. Baraboo (225), Sauk Prairie (254), Monona Grove (266), Reedsburg (303) and Tomah (340) finished behind Waunakee.
Madison West won the boys’ meet with 48 points, with Middleton taking second with 66. The top two boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for state. Verona (68) was third, followed by DeForest (117), Madison East (142) and Madison Memorial (181).
Other scoring runners for Waunakee included Cooper Ubert (36th, 18:12.07), Aidrick Anderson (43rd, 18:39.37), Mason Spear (51st, 19:05.49) and Luke Chambers (52nd, 19:08.52).