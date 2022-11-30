Ethan Thompson has a habit of making history wherever he goes.
Not only is he the first male Waunakee alumni runner to ever compete in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Nationals, but Thompson also helped Emory University’s men’s team win its first-ever University Athletic Association conference championship this fall.
Heady accomplishments for someone who didn’t take up cross country until his senior year of high school. The story of how he switched sports is complicated.
It started with his older brothers, who competed in cross country at River Valley in Spring Green. Ethan Thompson, however, was a baseball player to start with.
“That was my primary sport freshman and sophomore year,” said Thompson, who quit baseball to move to golf. “Then, I got a job at Noodles & Co., and I worked with a couple other guys who were in cross country. Next thing I know, they talked me into going out for it.”
Thompson said that once he started training and racing, he knew he’d found a home.
A 2018 graduate of Waunakee High School, Thompson raced for Emory at nationals on Nov. 19 at Fort Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan, finishing 72nd in 25:56.4. The previous year, Thompson ran at the same event for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and ended up 113th.
“What is truly remarkable is that Ethan first came out for cross country as a high school senior and immediately made an impact as a runner and a leader for our team,” said Heather Raffel, head coach for the Waunakee cross country program. “Running was new to him, but he excelled, and caught the bug.”
After graduating high school, Thompson went to UW-La Crosse, a school with a vaunted cross country program. He wanted to continue racing but was hesitant.
“I did relatively well in high school, mixing it up with the guys on the team,” said Thompson, who noted he finished 14th at the conference meet that year. “Honestly, the competition for running in the Madison area is overwhelming.”
On a visit to UW-La Crosse, he filled out a recruiting questionnaire. The Eagles’ coach noted that he’d only raced one year, which piqued an interest in convincing Thompson to join the team.
Thompson made the team at UW-La Crosse. He kept at it and was promoted to UW-La Crosse’s 2021 NCAA Championship squad as a junior. Thompson said his freshman season will filled with ups and downs, as he worked to build up his mileage to race. He noted that he had a “big turnaround” his sophomore year.
About halfway through that season, everything started to click, he said. Thompson was promoted to running with faster groups, and he held his own.
After graduating, Thompson still had eligibility. He enrolled at Emory University to do his graduate studies in physical therapy, and as a graduate transfer this fall, Thompson helped Emory win their first conference championship and NCAA regional championship, earning NCAA All-Region honors by finishing sixth individually. His efforts were instrumental in helping Emory qualify for Nationals as a team.
“He qualified for Nationals for two different teams in consecutive years,” said Raffel. “It's almost unheard of and really is a testament to his work ethic, developing ability, and love for the sport. Serving as a captain on three teams, he is a natural leader and a motivating force for so many. Pretty cool to see this happen with one of our grads.”
The switch to Emory, located in Atlanta, Georgia, wasn’t easy for Thompson.
“It was a big change,” said Thompson. “Moving away from home, getting a whole new friend group, working with new coaches, but it’s been a very positive experience. No matter where I go, I want to do running as a sport.”
Thompson is grateful for Raffel’s support.
“I have to thank coach Raffel for everything,” said Thompson. “I only ran that one year, but it was such a great athletic experience. She always believed in the potential I didn’t see in myself.”
Competing at Nationals this year was a challenge. It was cold, and the course was snowy. Thompson said there were large portions where it had drifted over. Emory finished 21st as a team. The Eagles hoped to do better and end up in the top 10, according to Thompson. Individually, he had gained so much confidence that it gave him the opportunity to reach All-American status, but he missed out.
Next up for Thompson is the indoor and outdoor track season. He runs the 5k indoors and the 10k outdoors. His goal is to make nationals in track, and after he finishes his studies, Thompson would like to give marathons a try. But he’s got unfinished business at Emory first.