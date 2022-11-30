Thompson runs into the history books

Ethan Thompson ran for the Waunakee boys’ cross country team in 2017. That was his only high school season in the sport. One of the meets he competed in for the Warriors was the Midwest Invitational in Janesville. He’s gone on to run at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Nationals for both UW-La Crosse and Emory University. On Nov. 19, Thompson finished 72nd at the meet. He’s the first male Waunakee alumni runner to ever compete in the NCAA Division III Nationals.

 Contributed

Ethan Thompson has a habit of making history wherever he goes.

Not only is he the first male Waunakee alumni runner to ever compete in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Nationals, but Thompson also helped Emory University’s men’s team win its first-ever University Athletic Association conference championship this fall.