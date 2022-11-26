Ethan Thompson is the first men’s Waunakee alumni runner to compete in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Nationals.
A 2018 graduate of Waunakee High School, Thompson recently raced at nationals at Fort Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan, finishing 72nd.
A year ago, Thompson ran for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and ended up 113th.
“What is truly remarkable is that Ethan first came out for cross country as a high school senior and immediately made an impact as a runner and a leader for our team,” said Heather Raffel, head coach for the Waunakee cross country program. “Running was new to him, but he excelled, and caught the bug.”
Thompson wanted to keep running cross country, and he made the team at UW-La Crosse. He kept at it and was promoted to UW-La Crosse’s 2021 NCAA Championship squad as a junior.
After graduating, Thompson still had eligibility. He enrolled at Emory University to do his graduate studies in physical therapy, and as a graduate transfer this fall, Thompson helped Emory win their first conference championship and NCAA regional championship, earning NCAA All-Region honors by finishing sixth. His efforts were instrumental in helping Emory qualify for Nationals as a team.
“He qualified for Nationals for two different teams in consecutive years,” said Raffel. “It's almost unheard of and really is a testament to his work ethic, developing ability, and love for the sport. Serving as a captain on three teams, he is a natural leader and a motivating force for so many. Pretty cool to see this happen with one of our grads.”