A host of Waunakee tacklers, including Ben Walbrun (13), Cole Meyers (92), Kaden Hooker (11) and Tommy Raemisch (48), swarm a Mequon Homestead ballcarrier in the Warriors’ 33-21 win in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
The perfect season stayed intact, as the 14-0 Waunakee Warriors won the WIAA Division 2 state football championship on Friday, beating Mequon Homestead 33-21 at Camp Randall Stadium.
It’s the seventh state title for Warriors Head Coach Pat Rice.
All-State tight end Andrew Keller hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Quentin Keene and Michael Gnorski rushed for a pair of scores in the victory. The biggest play of the day, however, came from Ben Farnsworth, who returned a kickoff 98 yards just after the Highlanders had tied the game at 7-7 with 2:12 remaining in the first half.
Farnsworth’s electrifying race to the end zone put Waunakee up 14-7. The Warriors weren’t through, however, as a Caden McCurdy interception set up Gnorski’s first touchdown run of the game, a 19-yarder with 32 seconds left before halftime.
Homestead closed to within 27-21, but Keller caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Keene with 3:06 to go in the game to seal the win.
Keene completed 12-of-18 passes for 193 yards, while Keller led the way in receiving with five catches for 80 yards. Gnorski ran for 80 yards on 13 carries.
McCurdy and Drew Mais both had interceptions for Waunakee, as Mais also recorded a team-high 10 tackles. Cole Meyers finished with nine tackles, as did Tommy Raemisch. Connor Carroll and Kaden Hooker had eight tackles apiece, as Carroll came up with a big sack late to help preserve the win.