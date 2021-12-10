Waunakee’s 2022 football schedule is out. The defending WIAA Division 2 state champions will open the season Aug. 19 by taking on rival DeForest on the road.

Here’s the rest of it:

2022 Waunakee Football Schedule

Aug. 19 @ DeForest

Aug. 26 vs Middleton

Sept. 2 @ Sun Prairie East

Sept. 9 @ Monona Grove

Sept. 16 vs Watertown

Sept. 23 @ Sun Prairie West

Sept. 30 vs Oregon

Oct. 7 vs Milton

Oct. 9 @ Beaver Dam

