Waunakee's 2022 football schedule is out. The defending WIAA Division 2 state champions will open the season Aug. 19 by taking on rival DeForest on the road.Here's the rest of it:2022 Waunakee Football ScheduleAug. 19 @ DeForestAug. 26 vs MiddletonSept. 2 @ Sun Prairie EastSept. 9 @ Monona GroveSept. 16 vs WatertownSept. 23 @ Sun Prairie WestSept. 30 vs OregonOct. 7 vs MiltonOct. 9 @ Beaver Dam