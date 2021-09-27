The game of the year lived up to the hype.
Rallying from a 20-13 fourth-quarter deficit, the Waunakee High School football team edged DeForest 23-20 on the road over the Norskies Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
Aidan Driscoll’s leg and Quentin Keene’s arm turned the tide. A late 30-yard field goal by Driscoll proved to be the difference, while Keene’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Peter James with 5:27 to play tied the game, completing the resilient Warriors’ comeback. They trailed 14-6 at halftime.
“We’d been setting it up all game, and we finally got it,” said Keene, talking about the throw to James. “It’s the stuff you dream of as a kid.”
Both teams were unbeaten heading into Friday’s showdown, with identical 5-0 overall records. The two teams were tied atop the Badger Large Conference at 3-0, as Waunakee was ranked No. 1 in the Wissports.net Week Five Football Coaches Poll in Division 2 and DeForest was ranked No. 3.
“We talked about just hanging in there, just keeping in contact early,” said Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice. “DeForest had a number of blowouts, and we thought if we could get them in deep waters and get in the third and fourth quarters, we knew we had a chance.”
In a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in the area, Keene came out on top, throwing for two touchdowns and 230 yards on 17-of-28 passing. Once the rain let up, the Waunakee aerial attack was cleared for takeoff.
Early on, it was DeForest’s ground game that gave the Norskies the advantage. After Driscoll drilled a 36-yard field goal at the 11:25 mark of the second quarter to put Waunakee up 3-0, Cale Drinka scored the first of his three touchdowns for DeForest, plunging in from 4 yards out to make it 7-3, following Ty Tisch’s extra-point kick.
It only took 1:38 for Drinka to strike again, racing 62 yards to paydirt, as the Norskies extended their lead to 14-3.
With 2:13 left in the first half, Driscoll, who also averaged 54 yards on punts, nailed another field goal, this one from 33 yards out.
"Aidan had a big game," said Rice. "He kicked really well and punted well. Special teams was an unsung deal in this game."
Coming out for the second half, Waunakee immediately took to the air, as Keene needed just two 40-yard passes to draw the Warrirors to within one point. His second throw to David Emerich resulted in a 40-yard touchdown, as Emerich dragged tacklers and broke through on his way to the end zone.
“We talked about coming out guns blazing,” said Rice.
However, it seemed DeForest had sealed a win for the Norskies’ Homecoming when Drinka crashed through the line and broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run with 7:31 to play. A penalty forced DeForest to have to attempt the extra-point kick from further out. The kick failed.
Keene and the Warriors then went to work, going on a gritty, game-tying drive that ended with Keene driving a laser of a pass into James’ belly in the end zone. A defender was draped all over him. Driscoll kicked the extra point to knot the game at 20-20.
The Waunakee defense came up with a stop on the Norskies’ next series, and the Warrior offense got the ball back, setting the stage for Driscoll’s heroics. His kick from 30 yards out with 2:37 to go in the game was true, putting the Warriors on top for good.
Waunakee caught a break on the ensuing kickoff, recovering a fumble in DeForest territory. The Warriors were able to get a first down and run out the clock from there.
Rice has experienced some big wins in his time at Waunakee, winning state titles and conference titles. Where does this one rank?
“It’s up there,” said Rice. “They’re a good football team. We could have checked out, but we didn’t.”
Waunakee plays host to Oregon on Friday.