Kicking made all the difference in the Waunakee High School football team’s 28-27 win over Menomonie Friday in Level 3 of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
A missed extra point cost the Mustangs dearly, as Aidan Driscoll kicked two field goals and Quentin Keene threw a touchdown pass to Peter James with 3:20 to play to send the 12-0 Warriors to a Level 4 clash with Hartford on Friday, Nov. 12, at Waunakee.
Hartford has a 9-3 overall record and finished 5-2 in the North Shore Conference to tie for second place.