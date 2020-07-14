Waunakee High School’s football season will be played this fall, but players will face other teams only in the Badger North Conference.
What the season will look like for other Warrior athletes remains unclear for now. Waunakee’s activities director Aaron May issued this press release to media outlets Tuesday morning that outlines the school district’s decisions about fall sports so far:
“At this time we are facing a difficult and unpredictable situation, and the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, game workers, fans, and officials is our number one priority. Last night at Waunakee’s school board meeting, the school board approved a plan to play a conference-only football schedule and delay the start of football practice to Aug. 17.
“The School Board has also tasked the Co-curricular Subcommittee to review Waunakee’s other Fall sports schedules and how the district can provide those sport opportunities while following the regulations from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC).
“The district believes a conference only football schedule is a reasonable first step allowing us to mitigate any potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall football season. Limiting the season to Badger Conference schools gives our coaches and administrators greater flexibility to respond to recommendations from PHMDC. As a coaching staff, athletic department, and a school district we are committed to providing the best experience possible, within the parameters set by Public Health Madison Dane County, and based on the latest advice from area medical professionals.”
