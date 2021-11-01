Michael Gnorski saw a crack of daylight he thought he could squeeze through. Redemption was waiting for him in the end zone.
His 3-yard touchdown plunge in overtime gave the Waunakee High School football team a thrilling 27-24 WIAA Division 2 Level playoff victory Saturday over River Falls.
It was a gritty win for the Warriors, who trailed 21-14 going into the fourth quarter.
“We’re still here,” said Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice after the game. “We’re still here.”
Waunakee advances to Level 3 to take on Menomonie, who defeated DeForest 29-25 on Friday. The Warriors, now 11-0 on the season, will host the game – slated for Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Menomonie, out of the Big Rivers Conference, is 10-1 on the season and downed River Falls 28-6 to open the season.
Waunakee’s game with River Falls, held at Warrior Stadium, had a little bit of everything. There were trick plays, a free kick just before halftime, touchdown passes called back because of penalties and crucial turnovers. Gnorski had one of them.
With Waunakee driving for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, Gnorski fumbled. It was recovered by the Wildcats, who ran out the clock to force overtime. He more than made up for it with a tough short yardage run to paydirt that sparked a wild celebration for the Warriors, who stormed the field after waiting briefly for the official to signal touchdown.
“It was a mix of emotions,” said Gnorski, who rushed for a game-high 135 yards on 33 carries. “My teammates did a great job of keeping my spirits up. We were fortunate to get out of here with a win. The team was resilient. We just kept grinding and kept pounding.”
An interception by Waunakee’s Ben Walbrun on River Falls’ opening offensive series got the Warriors off to a strong start. The ball was tipped, and Walbrun came down with it deep in Wildcat territory.
Quarterback Quentin Keene cashed in with a 1-yard touchdown run to the outside at the 9:55 mark of the first quarter after faking a handoff. Aidan Driscoll’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
Six minutes later, River Falls tied the game on a 67-yard scoring strike from Vito Massa to Michael Schurman, who was a problem for Waunakee all day. Schurman finished with seven catches for 116 receiving yards and two scores.
On the first play of the second quarter, Keene found Peter James for a 43-yard touchdown pass. James had gotten behind the River Falls’ secondary and caught the pass over his shoulder to put Waunakee back on top 14-7, following Driscoll’s PAT.
However, Massa and River Falls responded, as he connected with Ethan Campbell for a 28-yard TD toss to knot the game at 14-14.
It seemed as if James had given Waunakee another scoring opportunity with a big kickoff return to kickstart the second half, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.
The Wildcats took their first lead on a 7-yard halfback pass from Cole Evavold to Schurman midway through the third quarter. Aleck Ross kicked the PAT, giving River Falls a 21-14 advantage.
Waunakee’s next drive ended in an interception. However, a sack by the Warrior pass-rushing tandem of Connor Carroll and Cole Meyers set the Wildcats back inside their own 5-yard line and River Falls was forced to punt.
The Warriors appeared to tie the game again on a touchdown pass, but an illegal man downfield penalty negated the score. Undeterred, Waunakee kept going, as a screen pass to Gnorski set the Warriors up at the River Falls 4-yard line. Keene then floated a fade pass to Andrew Keller in the corner of the end zone for the tying score early in the fourth quarter.
Then, it was River Falls’ turn to have a touchdown pass called back. The Wildcats kept a drive alive with some trickery on a fourth-and-seven play. Later, Massa overthrew Schurman for a sure touchdown after a Waunakee defender slipped.
Still, River Falls was able to move to the Warriors’ 2-yard line. On fourth down, the Wildcats went for it, but Carroll came up big again, sacking Massa, who had rolled out.
With one last chance to win the game in regulation, Waunakee embarked on a drive ignited by a pass down the sideline to Keller. It ended with the Gnorski fumble with about 1:20 left.
River Falls got the ball to start the extra session. Waunakee’s defense forced a fumble, but the Wildcats recovered. A tackle by Warrior linebacker Tommy Raemisch in the River Falls backfield forced the Wildcats to kick a 19-yard field goal.
Keene threw to Keller on third down for a key first down conversion, setting the stage for Gnorski’s heroics. Gnorski crashed in through a hole for the winning score. He gave all the credit to the offensive line afterward.
“They got good movement and kept their feet moving,” said Gnorski.
It was a tight game throughout. Statistically, the two teams were almost even, with Waunakee getting 17 first downs, to River Falls’ 15. The Wildcats outgained the Warriors on the ground 173 to 159 and through the air 198-150. The Warriors also had to overcome seven penalties for 70 yards and three turnovers.
For the day, Keene completed 10-of-16 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. James had two catches for 48 yards.
Driscoll made good on every extra-point kick and had four touchbacks on kickoffs.
It was an all-around team victory.
“At this level, you’ve just got to win and move on,” said Rice. “At Level 2, to face a team like that was tough. The defense played well in the second half after we simplified some things. Offensively, we made plays when we had to. Their pressure got us a little off schedule. We were behind much of the game, but we’ve been there before. We were there against Middleton. We were there against DeForest. Never count us out.”