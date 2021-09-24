The game of the year lived up to the hype.
Rallying from a 20-13 fourth-quarter deficit, the Waunakee High School football team edged DeForest 23-20 on the road Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
A late field goal by Aidan Driscoll and a Quentin Keene touchdown pass made the difference, as the Warriors trailed 14-6 at the half.
Both teams were unbeaten heading into Friday’s showdown, with identical 5-0 overall records. The two teams were tied atop the Badger – Large Conference at 3-0. Waunakee was ranked No. 1 in the Wissports.net Week Five Football Coaches Poll in Division 2, while DeForest was ranked No. 3.