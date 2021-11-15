Another trip to Camp Randall has been booked. This time, the Waunakee High School football team is traveling by air.
Quentin Keene threw for three long touchdowns, 242 yards and no interceptions, as the Warriors’ defense came up with crucial stops and Aidan Driscoll booted two field goals in a 27-20 win over Hartford on Friday in a WIAA Division 2 Level 4 playoff tilt.
With the victory, the 13-0 Warriors earned a berth in the Division 2 state championship game. They had to overcome a bulldozing Orioles running game that racked up 284 yards, but they survived and still had enough energy afterwards to celebrate.
“It feels really, really good,” said Waunakee senior receiver Peter James. “We had to dig deep down and keep fighting.”
James snared two touchdown catches, and Ben Farnsworth caught the other, as Keene hit them both in stride every time. Waunakee receivers were able to get deep on Hartford’s secondary all night long.
“We have some big-play dudes,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice.
James added, “We practiced all week on it. When you have a quarterback as good as Quentin, it’s easy.”
Rice was beaming with pride afterwards, as Waunakee again showed its resiliency. Powered by an offensive line averaging over 300 pounds, Hartford’s ground game was punishing in the first half. The Orioles took a 14-7 lead on a 48-yard touchdown by AJ Pepin — who rushed for a game-high 220 yards — with 6:32 to go in the first half.
“They had a huge offensive line, a gigantic offensive line, but the kids hung in there against them,” Rice said.
After a goal-line stand by Hartford forced Waunakee to turn over the ball on downs, the Warriors were able to get the ball back with over a minute remaining until halftime. Keene then went up top to James for a 31-yard scoring strike at the 1:07 mark of the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14, following Driscoll’s extra-point kick.
Hartford had one last chance to take the lead before halftime, but the Orioles missed a field goal attempt with a few seconds left. Moments beforehand, Waunakee’s Caden McCurdy made a key defensive play, stretching out to break up a pass in the end zone.
In the first quarter, Hartford opened the game with a drive lasting more than 10 and a half minutes, with Pepin cashing in on an 8-yard touchdown run. Hartford missed the PAT. Keene and company responded quickly, as Farnsworth hauled in a 49-yard scoring strike to put Waunakee up 7-6. Michael Gnorski, who ran tough for 63 yards on 18 carries, set it up with a 16-yard run.
Coming out of intermission, Driscoll capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 23-yard field goal and five minutes later, Keene again found James for a 54-yard touchdown pass, extending Waunakee’s advantage to 24-14.
A Hartford touchdown throw pulled the Orioles to within 24-20, but McCurdy came flying off the edge and blocked the PAT, leaving Waunakee with a 24-20 lead.
With 1:45 to play, Driscoll calmly nailed a 29-yard field goal to push Waunakee’s lead to seven points. Gnorski did suffer an injury late to put a damper on the occasion.
An intentional grounding penalty set the Orioles back on their last offensive series. Hartford couldn’t move the ball, and Waunakee was able to run out the clock to send the Warriors to their 11th appearance in the state title game.
The Waunakee passing game was the difference. Andrew Keller led the Warriors in receiving with six catches for 93 yards, while James finished with three grabs for 87 yards and Farnsworth had two receptions for 62 yards. Waunakee was also productive running the ball. In addition to Gnorski's efforts, Corey Marionneaux totaled 44 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Waunakee will play Homestead on Friday at Camp Randall at 1 p.m. Homestead knocked off Kettle Moraine, 29-10, on Friday to reach the Division 2 state championship contest.