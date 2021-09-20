In an entertaining game, Waunakee's hardened defense held Watertown's prolific passing attack scoreless in the second half as the Warriors rallied for a come-from-behind 33-22 road win in junior varsity football action Thursday night.
The Goslings went to the air early and often as they took a 14-0 lead and all of the momentum into the second quarter. They were driving again until Waunakee's Oliver Lee made a superb open field tackle on a fourth and two to prevent a Watertown first down at midfield to change the tide.
Waunakee's ground game then took control as Sebastian Rasmussen scored on 27- and 10-yard runs to even the score at 14. On the ensuing possession, Ian Hamilton intercepted a Watertown pass which lead to a 9-yard touchdown bolt by Cole Savola to give the Warriors a 20-14 advantage.
The Goslings hatched a touchdown drive of their own as they scored on a 33-yard pass play to give the home team a 22-20 edge at intermission.
Midway through the third quarter, Waunakee's Gunner McFadden scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper as the Warriors reclaimed the lead 26-22. Each team exchanged several defensive stops before Savola was finally able to score from 1 yard out to extend the Warriors' margin to 33-22.
Any comeback hopes for the Goslings ended when George Zimbrick pounced on a fumble to seal the 33-22 victory.
The JV squad improved to 4-1 on the season and will host DeForest Thursday night.