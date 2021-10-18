Waunakee's offensive and defensive fronts dominated the line of scrimmage as the Warriors pounded the Golden Beavers 41-12 in Beaver Dam.
Waunakee's "Hogs," consisting of Will Lenoch, Caleb Meffert, Danny Miller, Nate Sampson, and Joey Thomas, blocked well, enabling the Warriors to spread the ball around on offense. Quarterback Gunnar McFadden got things rolling with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Sawicki and after a muffed punt, McFadden scored on a 1-yard run to put the Warriors on top 12-0 midway through the first quarter.
Beaver Dam returned the ensuing kickoff deep into Waunakee territory and cut the lead in half on a 20-yard pass play. Any ideas the the Golden Beavers had of mounting a comeback were squashed when Waunakee quarterback Zack King plunged in from 2 yards out to extend the lead to 19-6. Later in the second quarter, McFadden connected with Oliver Lee on a 23-yard touchdown pass and hooked up again with Sawicki on a 30-yard scoring strike as the Warriors led 33-6 at halftime.
Due to a running clock, it was a quick second half, but Sebastian Rasmussen rushed through a gaping hole for an 8-yard score and the Golden Beavers scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass, but it was too little too late as the Warriors cruised to the 41-12 victory. The JV squad finished the season with an 8-1 record and won the Badger Large Conference title.