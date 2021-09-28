Waunakee and DeForest were locked in a defensive battle until the Warriors broke the game open late to cruise to a hard-fought 33-8 victory in junior varsity Badger Large Conference action Thursday night at Warriors Stadium.
Waunakee’s defensive line of Jake Duren, Drew Spalinger, Wade Bryan, Danny Miller, and George Zimbrick made it tough for the Norskies to move the ball all night long. A Waunakee turnover and blocked punt deep in Norski territory provided golden scoring opportunities for DeForest, but Oliver Lee broke up a pass in the end zone on a fourth and goal and Ian Hamilton recorded an interception to keep DeForest off the board as the rivals played to a scoreless first half tie.
Waunakee’s Gunner McFadden found the end zone on a 25-yard quarterback keeper midway through the third quarter as the Warriors finally took the lead, 6-0. The Norskies responded with a touchdown drive of their own and after the two point conversion led 8-6.
DeForest’s lead was short-lived, however, as Sebastian Rasmussen dashed 73 yards for a touchdown on Waunakee’s first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff to put Waunakee ahead 12-8.
After a Bryan sack, Waunakee’s Sam Hogland blocked a punt to set up a short field, which led to a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Rasmussen to give the Warriors a 19-8 edge going into the fourth quarter. Waunakee’s Danny Cotter then put the game out of reach with a dazzling 62-yard punt return for a score. Behind the Warriors’ offensive line of Danny Miller, Caleb Meffort, Joey Thomas, Will Lenoch and Nate Sampson, Rasmussen scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 44-yard run.
Interceptions by Rykker Cardenas and Cotter, as well as sacks by Duren, Hamilton, and Lee, helped to hold the Norskies to just the one score as the Warriors pulled away for the victory.
The JV squad improved to 5-1 on the season and will play at Oregon Thursday night.