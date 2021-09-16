The young Warrior’s improved to 3-0 on the season after a 31-8 victory over the visiting Milton Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks entered the forbidding Warrior Stadium with a sound game plan of stopping Waunakee’s continued ability to run freely up the middle. The plan was initially effective as the Warriors remained in a scoreless stalemate midway through the second quarter.
Incredibly, Waunakee was forced to punt for the first time this season. The Warriors coaching staff, who could have gone into competitive chess but choose football instead, adjusted with a classic castling move, adjusted and began to call short passes to the outside, exposing the Red Hawks. With 6:49 left in the second quarter, Sullivan Scadden scored the game's first touchdown.
By the second half, the Warriors' intensive summer workout and conditioning program paid dividends, as the Warrior offensive line began to wear down the overstaffed Red Hawk defensive line and holes emerged allowing quarterback Vance Johnson the liberty to run and pass for three unanswered touchdowns.
Kayden MacKenzie was the recipient of several of Johnson’s laser beams including an impressive touchdown catch. The one time in the second half that the Warriors were stopped, Aiden Meinholz showed off his leg with a 25-yard checkmate field goal that could have been good from 35 yards.
Waunakee’s “Purple Curtain” defense was at it again with stingy play in the interior and sticky defensive back coverage. Cooper Yecoshenko grounded the Red Hawks with an interception that ended a promising drive. Peyton Kokesh, the 5’11” linebacker, had an impressive defensive performance creating havoc for the Red Hawks.
It was not until it was time to collect the songbooks that the Red Hawks scored and converted on a 2-point conversion to end the game. The young Warriors travel to Watertown this week to attempt to continue their winning streak.