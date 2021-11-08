It all came down to the kicking game.
A missed extra point cost Menomonie dearly in the Waunakee High School football team’s 28-27 win over the Mustangs Friday in Level 3 of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, as Aidan Driscoll kicked two field goals and Quentin Keene threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Peter James with 3:20 to play to send the 12-0 Warriors to a Level 4 clash with Hartford.
“[Aidan] is a weapon, that’s for sure,” said Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice. “I feel like special teams has to be a weapon for us, from kicking and punting to our coverage teams. We spend a lot of time on special teams, and it’s paid off. We’re executing well in that part of the game.”
Hartford has a 9-3 overall record and finished 5-2 in the North Shore Conference to tie for second place. Waunakee and Hartford will meet on Friday at 7 p.m. at Waukesha West for the right to go to the WIAA Division 2 state title game.
The Warriors will have to be sharp in all three phases of the game. They were clicking on all cylinders early on against Menomonie.
With the offensive line opening gaping holes for running back Michael Gnorski, Waunakee scored on its first series, which ended with Driscoll driving a 36-yard field goal through the wind to make it 3-0.
The Warriors’ defense then forced a Mustang punt from deep in Menomonie territory, giving Waunakee’s offense good field position. Moving the ball down the field methodically, the Warriors cashed in again, with Gnorski running into the end zone from 10 yards out, going in untouched.
Up 10-0, following Driscoll’s extra-point kick, Waunakee scored again with 50 seconds left in the first quarter, as Ben Farnsworth scored on a 12-yard run. Driscoll made good on the PAT, and then kicked a 29-yard field goal at the 2:13 mark of the second quarter, giving Waunakee a 20-0 lead.
“We did get off to a great start,” said Rice. “I thought we played really well. We created turnovers right away, and we created points. The offensive line got some good push and held up well, and we were kicking the ball well.”
Contained for most of the first half, the Mustangs’ offense finally broke through with 1:08 to go before intermission, as Brooks Brewer reached paydirt on a 3-yard run and swung the momentum for Menomonie.
“Menomonie is a fantastic team that’s loaded with talent and loaded with experience,” said Rice. “They do a lot of unique things. I’m proud of how we handled things. We made a few mistakes, but that’ll happen in a big game. I think it was just two heavyweights going at it.”
The Mustangs had the Warriors on the ropes after scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to go in front 21-20. Turnovers played a role in Menomonie’s comeback. Waunakee’s defense stiffened.
“The defense got some critical stops in the fourth quarter,” said Rice. “It was just a classic battle.”
The ending was unexpected. Trailing throughout most of the last quarter, Waunakee used its aerial attack to wrestle the lead back. With 3:20 remaining in the game, Warrior quarterback Quentin Keene hit Peter James for a 52-yard touchdown pass and threw to Andrew Keller for the two-point conversion, which turned out to be crucial to Waunakee’s victory.
“I thought we might get something on the backside one-on-one,” said Rice. “We got a match-up we liked, and the line protected well. Quentin threw a nice ball, and Peter made a nice adjustment. Then, we went for two, and that’s not to be overlooked.”
Menomonie was poised to tie the game after falling behind 28-20. Parker Schultz ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs to trim the deficit to 28-27, but they missed the extra-point kick attempt. Waunakee held on from there.
As a team, the Warriors rushed for 190 yards, with Gnorski piling up 104 yards on 20 carries. Keene ran for 50 yards on nine attempts, while Corey Marionneaux had 25 yards. Keene also completed 11-of-22 passes for 149 yards, as Keller caught a team-high five passes and Gnorski had three catches.
Driscoll was 2-for-2 on PAT attempts and field goal tries.
On defense, Cole Meyers recovered a fumble for Waunakee. The Warriors are making a habit out of winning rollercoaster games.
“This is a really resilient group,” said Rice. “We talk about staying in the moment and taking it one snap at a time. That was really tested in this game. You have to play tough through the ups and downs.”