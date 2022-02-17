Waunakee football coach Pat Rice is congratulated by his players after earning his 300th career victory on April 1. Rice hit the milestone after the Warriors hammered visiting Fort Atkinson 57-0. A ceremony was held after the game to recognize Rice. The Warriors are off to a 2-0 start this spring.
The National High School Athletic Coaches Association has announced that Waunakee's Pat Rice is a finalist for the 2022 NHSCA national coach of the year in the sport of Football.
Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention at the Prairie Meadows Casino, Race Track and Hotel in Altoona, Iowa, on the evening of June 22. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in 19 recognized sports categories.
Coach Rice was nominated for this national honor by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. His selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.
The NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.