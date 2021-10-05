Waunakee thoroughly dominated Oregon in every aspect of the game as the Warriors tamed the Panthers 53-0 in junior varsity football action in Oregon Thursday night.
The Warrior defense was especially stifling as it prevented the Panthers from moving the ball on the ground. The defensive line of Danny Miller, Wade Bryan, Nate Samson, Greg Nicholson, and Jake Duren was penetrating and disruptive, which allowed the linebacking corps of Mike Mercuri, Sam Hogland, Cole Savola, Evan Lory, and Owen Elliott to flow to the ball.
The defense gifted the offense several short fields, which it quickly and easily turned into points. Sebastian Rasmussen led the way with touchdown runs of 1, 35, and 11 yards as the Warriors were up 20-0 after the first quarter.
Waunakee QB Zach King continued the offensive pummeling in the second quarter with a 6-yard scoring run and on the next possession Gunnar McFadden ran through three tackles en route to a 27-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 34-0 lead. Oliver Lee and Cole Savola's vicious hits forced an Oregon three-and-out, which set up an Ian Hamilton 50-yard scoring run, as he beat two unblocked defenders to take it the distance. Oregon abandoned the run and, through the air, threatened near the end of second quarter but King broke up a pass on the 5-yard line, and Bryan sacked the quarterback to end the half as the Warriors lead 40-0.
After intermission, Waunakee's Danny Cotter returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Hamilton turned a short screen pass into an explosive 55-yard zip to the end zone to round out the scoring in a quick second half due to a running clock, as the Warriors won 53-0.
The Warriors scored touchdowns on all seven of their offensive possessions. Special teams were strong as Cotter and Will Garcia-Heinrich combined for several beautiful punt returns. Elliott was solid as usual in the kicking game, and the defense delivered a clean stat sheet on the night allowing zero points. The JV squad improved to 7-1 and will host Janesville Craig on Thursday night.