Every year, Waunakee Football honors a community member who has gone above & beyond in their support of the Warriors' football program. This award is sponsored by the Paul Duren family, and this year's winner is Chris Hetzel.
Through his years of volunteer work with youth sports, Paul Duren wanted kids to have a chance to be involved, to learn, to grow, and to bring out the very best in each kid. He always worked behind the scenes and was humble about his accomplishments of organizing and coaching Waunakee’s first Middle School Football program, coaching youth boys & girls basketball, girls t-ball, and then coaching 8th grade football again long after his children were grown. He and his wife, Mary Lou, were involved in the organization of the original Quarterback Club, or as it is known today: The Touchdown Club.
This year’s 2021 Paul Duren Friend of Waunakee Football Award recipient goes to Chris Hetzel, who has been involved in Waunakee schools and sports since 1976.
Hetzel played many roles within Waunakee Schools: she was a teacher, principal, and volleyball coach. She served as the head volleyball coach from 1976-1990, during that time Hetzel won eight conference titles, nine regional titles, four sectional titles, and three state championships and Hetzel's 1985 team won Waunakee’s first WIAA state title.
Hetzel's support was not limited to her volleyball players and teams. During her time as a principal Hetzel supported all of her teachers, coaches, and the student-athletes. Hetzel famously knew every student in her building and it was not uncommon for her to celebrate athletic, academic, and the performing arts accomplishments of her students at regular Friday morning meetings.
Hetzel has retired from education career after 49 years, the last 45 of which were spent in the Waunakee Community School District. She continues to support the Waunakee community by actively organizing the district’s Special Olympics sports offerings.