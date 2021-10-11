Waunakee overpowered Janesville Craig on both sides of the ball en route to a 47-6 defanging of the Cougars at Warriors Stadium Thursday night.
Waunakee quarterback Gunnar McFadden lofted a 35 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Sawicki and on the next possession, fired a bullet to Graham Anderson for another score to close out the first quarter.
With the Warriors leading 14-0, Oliver Lee quelled any chance of a Cougar comeback when he made a great interception.
Cole Savola then capitalized on the short field with a 14-yard touchdown burst and, after another spectacular Lee interception, McFadden connected with Owen Elliott on a 24-yard scoring strike to increase the lead to 27-0. Ian Hamilton's electrifying 40-yard pick-six with 32 seconds left in the second quarter punctuated the dominant first half as the Warriors lead 34-0.
Behind the powerful offensive line of Joey Thomas, Greg Nicholson, Harrison May, Drew Spalinger and Zach Schmid, Warriors quarterback Zach King scored on a nifty 44-yard skitter and Sebastian Rasmussen bulldozed his way in from 3 yards to complete the pummeling.
On defense, Wade Bryan imposed his will with two monstrous quarterback sacks, Danny Cotter recorded an interception, Lee skillfully pounced on an onside kick, and Jake Duren continued his disruptive play with another sack. The Cougars managed to score on a 75-yard pass play late to avoid the shutout as the Warriors improved to 7-1 with the 47-6 victory. The JV squad will wrap up their season at Beaver Dam on Thursday night.