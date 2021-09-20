The defense played smart and fast, as usual.
That allowed the offense to get on track after a slow start in the Waunakee High School football team’s 40-2 win over Badger – Large Conference foe Watertown on Friday.
“It’s an intelligent group, and they pay attention to detail,” said Warriors Head Coach Pat Rice. “They watch a lot of film, so they know what’s going on. It’s a group that runs and hits together, that plays well together. So, when you combine that high football IQ with an aggressive approach, that’s big.”
Waunakee remains unbeaten on the season, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league play, as the Warriors are tied atop the Badger – Large with DeForest.
Michael Gnorski got the Warriors on the board at the 8:47 mark of the first quarter, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run. With 5:15 left in the second quarter, Gnorski plunged in from 1 yard out, as Waunakee moved out to a 13-2 lead following Austin DeAmicis’ extra-point kick.
Watertown’s only score came on safety in the first quarter, due to a Waunakee penalty in the end zone.
The Goslings couldn’t get anything going on offense, as they were limited to six first downs for the game and 170 total yards.
“Defensively, we played pretty well all night,” said Rice. “They played solid. Watertown is a pretty solid group, and they have a lot of players that play both ways, so they wore down. Our execution improved in terms of offense. We stayed in front of the chains and stayed on time. It was a nice win. It was a good win. The kids handled adversity well. They’ve gone through some things during the year. The defense allowed us to find our rhythm on offense.”
Quentin Keene had a big third quarter, connecting with Peter James on a 34-yard scoring strike to make it 20-2, after deAmicis’ extra-point kick.
Keene, who threw for 335 yards on 21-for-25 passing, also ran for an 8-yard touchdown six minutes later to extend Waunakee’s lead to 26-2.
It was the defense’s turn to put points on the board with 11:34 to play, as Shea DuCharme returned an interception 19 yards to paydirt. It was one of three picks for DuCharme on the night.
Garett Lenzendorf capped the scoring for Waunakee with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Gnorski led the Waunakee ground game with 76 rushing yards on 22 carries, as Corey Marionneaux ran for 31 yards on eight carries.
James was the prime receiving target for Keene, who spread the ball around. With five catches for 84 yards, James led the receivers, while Ben Farnsworth caught four passes for 71 yards, Andrew Keller had five catches for 68 yards, and Gnorski finished with three catches for 64 yards.
The win sets up a showdown on the road with DeForest on Friday.