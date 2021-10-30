Michael Gnorski’s 1-yard touchdown plunge in overtime gave the Waunakee High School football team a thrilling 27-24 WIAA Division 2 Level playoff victory Saturday over River Falls.
“We’re still here,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice after the game. “We’re still here.”
Waunakee advanced to Level 3 to take on Menomonie, who defeated DeForest 29-25 on Friday. The Warriors, now 11-0 on the season, will host the game – slated now for Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
Menomonie, out of the Big Rivers Conference, is 10-1 on the season and downed River Falls 28-6 to open the season.