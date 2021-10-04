A fake punt went for a long touchdown pass. David Emerich returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score, and Aidan Driscoll kicked another field goal.
The Waunakee special teams’ corps is finding new ways to score, and that makes the Warrior football team even scarier, as evidenced by their 52-7 Badger Large Conference win over Oregon on Friday.
Coming off a big victory at DeForest the week prior, Waunakee didn’t have a letdown.
“It’s a weird thing,” said Warriors Head Coach Pat Rice. “The No. 1 thing, it was Homecoming, so the school was kind of electric. No. 2, you only get nine of these regular season games, so we talked to the kids to make sure they know that all of these opportunities count.”
The Warriors remain unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Badger Large, as they sit atop the conference standings. Oregon falls to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Waunakee took the lead Friday on that fake punt, as Kaden Hooker connected with Andrew Keller on a 57-yard touchdown pass.
Rice said the Warriors have been emphasizing special teams’ play the last few weeks. All that work paid off with Emerich’s big kickoff return in the third quarter, which made it 38-0.
Before Emerich’s explosive play, Waunakee moved out to a 31-0 halftime lead on the strength of Driscoll’s 31-yard field goal and three second quarter touchdown passes from Quentin Keene.
With the Warriors leading 10-0, Keene connected with Devin Johnson on a 1-yard touchdown pass and then found Peter James for scoring strikes of 17 and 20 yards.
“We had a good run-pass balance,” said Rice. “We were efficient.”
Oregon got on the board with an 80-yard pass from Cameron Gates to Amir Warren 18 seconds after Emerich’s score.
Waunakee responded with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone by Michael Gnorski, who rushed for a team-high 103 yards on 11 carries. Garett Lenzendorf capped the scoring for Waunakee with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, as he finished with 30 rushing yards on three carries.
Meanwhile, Keene was spectacular, completing 15-of-17 passes for 162 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Lenzendorf wasn’t bad either, going 4-for-5 on pass attempts for 19 yards.
Nine different receivers caught passes for Waunakee, with James leading the way with six grabs for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Keller also had a huge night, with four catches for 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.
On defense, the Warriors held Oregon to 10 first downs, as Waunakee totaled 22. The Panthers racked up 268 yards of total offense.
“The defense played steady,” said Rice. “We had to make adjustments to stop the outside run. Offensively, once we hit our stride, we did a lot of good things.”
On Friday, Waunakee heads to Janesville Craig for another Badger Large tussle. Craig is 3-2 in the conference.