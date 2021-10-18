They’ve had all the right moves this fall.
Powered by a three-touchdown performance from running back Michael Gnorski, the Waunakee Warriors completed an undefeated regular season by punishing Beaver Dam 50-12 on Friday at Warrior Stadium.
The win gave Waunakee sole possession of the Badger Large Conference title, with the close-knit Warriors improving to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in league play.
“This is exactly what we’ve been working for,” said senior tight end Andrew Keller. “We wanted to go undefeated. We wanted to win conference, and we did it.”
Kaden Hooker and company are having a good time. What’s made the season special?
“Just the bond we created, going out to dinner together, having celebrations and the little dances we have,” said Hooker, a senior linebacker who helped lead the charge defensively against the Golden Beavers.
Beaver Dam couldn’t muster much offensively, totaling only six first downs, as Waunakee’s Justin Kvalo had an interception and Coltn Healy recovered a fumble.
“I think it started with our defense,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice, explaining how the Warriors beat Beaver Dam. “We turned them over, and we played to short fields.”
Waunakee’s defense has been stout all season. On Friday, the Warriors held the Golden Beavers (3-4 in the Badger Large, 4-5 overall) until the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Waunakee’s running game steamrolled Beaver Dam on the Warriors’ first two scoring drives, which ended with Gnorski crashing into the end zone on a 3-yard run and a 1-yard plunge.
After another defensive stop for Waunakee, Warrior quarterback Quentin Keene lofted a beautiful 50-yard touchdown pass to Ben Farnsworth down the sideline. With Aidan Driscoll kicking all three extra points, Waunakee led 21-0 after the first quarter.
It was more of the same for the Warriors in the second quarter, as Keene scored on a 7-yard run, Gnorski again bulldozed in from 1 yard out and Keene connected with Peter James on a 30-yard scoring strike.
In addition to Driscoll’s PAT’s, Healy threw to Cody Nelson for a two-point conversion, as Waunakee raced out to a 43-0 halftime lead.
Nelson scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter for Waunakee’s last points of the night, as Austin DeAmicis kicked the extra point.
Gnorski rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries, as Keene ran for 52 yards and Nelson racked up 56 yards on the ground. In total, Waunakee compiled 197 rushing yards, while Keene threw for 157 of the Warriors’ 184 passing yards. Eight receivers caught passes for Waunakee, with James pacing the Warriors with three grabs for 56 yards.
The offensive line made it possible for the Waunakee passing game to perform efficiently.
“Obviously, up front, we were able to create opportunities down field,” said Rice. “We’re on a good trajectory with special teams improving,” said Rice. “The defense has been stellar really all season, and on offense, the offensive line in particular has been really working good.”
Waunakee’s defense allowed only 36 passing yards on the night and 224 total yards. In all three phases of the game, the Warriors are clicking on all cylinders going into the postseason.
“Nobody expected as much from this group, but they’ve overcome a lot of adversity – injuries and COVID,” said Rice. “They’ve fought all the way through. It’s kind of become a joke. The guys say, ‘We love football.’ But they do. The guys love football. They love practice. They love the whole process.”