With a cumulative grade point average of 3.367, the 2021 Waunakee football team has received an WFCA Team Academic All-State Award. The Warriors had 41 seniors this past season. That's 13 more than any other team that was recognized.
Additionally, a total of 18 Warriors received WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards. They included Lukas Beier, Connor Carroll, John Dotzler, Zach Eberle, Brayden Erickson, Ben Farnsworth, Michael Gnorski, Joshua Hougaard, Scott Jezik, Cyrus Kampa, Trey Kenas, Henry Lee, Carter Lory, Drew Mais, Caden McCurdy, Cody Nelson, Reed Schuster and Bennett Walbrun.
The WFCA, in a continuing effort to recognize the great players within the state of Wisconsin, provides a 2021 Academic All-State Award to the outstanding individuals and teams that attain a high level of success in the classroom. Minimum requirements for both Team and Academic All-State are below.
The WFCA recognized those individuals and teams, regardless of win-loss record, with Academic All-State Award recognition. According to the WFCA, the team award is purely an academic award that the WFCA feels is deserving, as those teams have endured countless hours dedicated to the sport of football while their leaders, the seniors, have still maintained an exceptional GPA and remained dedicated in the classroom. This award represents the team, but more importantly the senior class.
Individual Academic All-State Qualifications
• Age Qualification: Senior (12th Grade)
• Academic Qualification: 3.75 (cumulative) GPA or higher
• Athletic Qualification: Varsity Letterwinner
Team Academic All-State Qualifications
• Academic Qualification: Average Cumulative GPA of ALL Seniors* = 3.33 or higher.
• Minimum of 5 seniors
Nomination information was provided to all coaches, and recognition on the list is dependent on coach nomination and possible verification with schools.