Quentin Keene was back in the saddle for the Waunakee High School football team, leading an aerial assault in the Warriors’ 48-7 trouncing of Milton on Friday.
Keene threw for five touchdown passes and 324 yards in the victory.
With the win, Waunakee moved to 4-0 overall on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
In a contest between Badger – Large members, Waunakee started slow, but built a 27-7 lead by halftime, striking first on a Keene 36-yard touchdown pass to Ben Farnsworth. The Red Hawks tied it three minutes later on a Zack Bothun 1-yard run, but the Warriors took the lead for good when Keene connected with Michael Gnorski on a 62-yard throw to make it 14-7.
It was all Waunakee from there, as Farnsworth caught his second touchdown pass of the half from Keene that covered 28 yards.
On the last play of the half, Tommy Raemisch scooped up a Milton fumble and raced 31 yards to pay dirt to make it 27-7 following Aidan Driscoll’s third extra-point kick.
Keene wasn’t through. He hit Mitchell Jarosinski on a 61-yard touchdown pass at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter. Then, it was Peter James’ turn, as he threw a 67-yard scoring strike to Andrew Keller, before James finished off the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown catch from Keene.
Waunakee racked up 391 yards through the air, with Keene accounting for most of it, completing 12-of-19 passes.
Farnsworth snared five catches for 105 yards and two scores, while Keller’s four grabs yielded 134 receiving yards. Gnorski finished with 82 receiving yards on two catches.
The Warriors had 130 yards on the ground, with Garett Lenzendorf leading the way with 42 yards on two carries. Gnorski was a dual threat, rushing for 41 yards on 10 attempts, as Corey Marionneaux totaled 30 yards on seven carries.
Milton lost two fumbles on the night, as Waunakee defenders also picked off four passes. Shea DuCharme led the way with two interceptions, while Justin Kvalo and Coltn Healy also had picks for the Warriors.
Caden McCurdy also had a fumble recovery for Waunakee, as Ben Walbrun and Gavin Maier registered sacks for the Warriors.
Waunakee hosts Watertown on Friday.