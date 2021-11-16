Members of the Waunakee High School football team have received all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Senior tight end/fullback Andrew Keller and senior outside linebacker Kaden Hooker were selected for the WiFCA First Team.
Among those receiving honorable mention were seniors Quentin Keene (quarterback), Ben Farnsworth (wide receiver) and Aiden Driscoll (kicker).
Juniors Cayden Ellis (defensive line) and Tommy Raemisch (inside linebacker) also got honorable mention.
The Warriors, 13-0 on the season, will play for the WIAA Division 2 state championship on Friday at 1 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. Their opponent is Homestead.