Another trip to Camp Randall has been booked for the Waunakee High School football team.
An unstoppable deep passing game, some clutch defensive stops and Aidan Driscoll’s kicking spurred the Warriors to a 27-20 win over Hartford Friday in a WIAA Division 2 Level 4 playoff tilt.
The game took place at Waukesha West.
Quentin Keene threw three long touchdown passes, two of them to Peter James and the other to Ben Farnsworth, as Waunakee overcame an Oriole ground game that racked up 284 yards.
“We have some big-play dudes,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice.
Rice was beaming with pride afterwards, as Waunakee again showed its resiliency. Powered by an offensive line averaging over 300 pounds, Hartford’s running game was punishing in the first half. The Orioles took a 14-7 lead on a 48-yard touchdown by AJ Pepin, who rushed for a game-high 220 yards, with 6:32 to go in the first half.
After a goal-line stand by Hartford kept the Warriors from scoring, Waunakee got the ball back with over a minute remaining until halftime. Keene went up top to James for a 31-yard scoring strike at the 1:07 mark of the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14. Hartford had one last chance to take the lead before halftime, but the Orioles missed a field goal attempt after Caden McCurdy broke up a pass in the end zone.
Driscoll capped the opening drive of the second half with a 23-yard field goal and five minutes later, Keene again found James for a 54-yard touchdown pass, putting Waunakee up 24-12.
A Hartford touchdown throw pulled Hartford to within 24-20, but the Orioles again missed the PAT. That left Waunakee with a 24-20 lead.
With 1:45 to play, with ice in his veins, Driscoll nailed a 29-yard field goal to push Waunakee’s advantage to seven points. The Orioles turned the ball over on downs on their last offensive series, and the Warriors celebrated their 11th berth in the state title game.
Waunakee will play Homestead on Friday at Camp Randall. Homestead knocked off Kettle Moraine 29-10 on Friday to reach the Division 2 state championship game.