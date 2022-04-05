By Peter Lindblad
He’s known as “Papa Hog,” and now, Paul Martin is a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Martin, a former assistant coach for the Waunakee football team, was inducted on Saturday, April 2, at a banquet.
“It’s awesome,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice, who brought Martin aboard the Waunakee football coaching staff in 1992. “It’s been a long time coming. With our offensive line, he helped establish a big foundation for what we’ve achieved.”
Rice noted how the countless hours Martin put in and his impact on young people helped grow Warrior football into one of the most successful programs in Wisconsin history.
Martin was hired by Rice to coach the offensive and defensive lines. Together, Martin and Rice established the “Hogs,” aka the Warriors’ offensive line, as the basis for Waunakee’s ascension as one of the state’s football powers.
“He jumped in my first year, as we tried to build the program starting with the offensive and defensive lines, building it front to back,” said Rice.
As for the “Hogs,” Rice said, “I assigned him to establish that tradition, to make it a high prestige position.” Mission accomplished.
The “Hogs” were featured throughout the program, according to Rice, and have continued traditions such as the “Hog Breakfast,” held on game days for more than 20 years, and pig roasts.
While coaching with Waunakee, Martin helped the Warriors win six state championships. They were also state runners-up three times during his tenure and three-time state semifinalists. Martin was also part of what once was the state’s longest winning streak of 48 games, when Waunakee dominated Division 2 football in Wisconsin.
Among the accolades and awards that came his way, Martin was selected as the 2012 Assistant High School Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
With his induction, Martin became the fifth coach in Waunakee history to enter the Hall of Fame. His enshrinement was delayed because of COVID, as Martin was originally supposed to be part of the Class of 2020. Dick Trotta, Gayle Quinn and Rice are head coaches from Waunakee in the WiFCA Hall of Fame, while Martin joins Steve Ryan as Waunakee assistant coaches that have made it.
Martin also was hired by the Waunakee School District to become a middle school physical education teacher when he joined Rice’s staff. Martin retired from coaching in 2017. Two years later, he retired from teaching.
-Also, Jon Smithback was honored by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and UW Badgers Coach Paul Chryst for his 25 years of coaching football.
“He’s an outstanding football coach, working with the defense and establishing the defensive line, along with Travis Triggs,” said Rice. “It was a good night, a good couple of nights.”