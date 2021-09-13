Milton’s Ky Sheridan returned a Waunakee interception 55 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play from scrimmage to take an early 6-0 lead.
It was all Waunakee from there as the hometown Warriors dominated in every facet of the contest en route to a 49-14 thrashing of the Red Hawks in JV football action Thursday night.
Waunakee quarterback Gunner McFadden threw six first-half touchdowns as the Warriors lead 43-6 at halftime.
In the first quarter, McFadden connected with Brandon Sawicki on a 16-yard score, completed a perfectly executed screen pass to Wade Bryan who dashed 68 yards to the end zone and targeted Brady Cizek for 20- and 15-yard touchdowns to stake the Warriors to a 28-6 lead. In the second quarter McFadden launched a 43-yard scoring strike to Danny Cotter and put a cap on his aerial assault with an 18-yard missile to David Emerick to blow the game open as the Warriors took a 43-6 lead into intermission.
Each team was only able to score one touchdown in a quick second half due to a running clock. Waunakee quarterback Zack King found pay dirt on a nifty 15-yard sneak up the middle to round out the scoring. On defense, Ian Hamilton and Sawicki had interceptions, Evan Lory delivered several punishing hits, and Oliver Lee recovered a fumble.
The JV squad is now 3-1 on the season and will play at Watertown on Thursday night.