Marshfield has a proud history of gridiron glory.
It didn’t matter on Friday, as the Wauankee High School football team dismantled the Tigers 54-14 Friday in Level One of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
“I was really happy with how we started,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice. “Marshfield is a tradition-rich program. I know they’re a well-run program. We went out and controlled the ball on long drives, and we blocked a punk and then we had a fake punt that changed momentum.”
Once again, the Warriors excelled in all three phases of the game and played clean, committing only two penalties. They also had no turnovers.
“We’ve been trying to clean that up,” said Rice. “I think that’s a part of executing well. I was happy with our execution in all three phases. We didn’t make mistakes that put us behind the chains.”
With the win, Waunakee improves to 10-0 on the season and moves on to Level 2 to host River Falls on Saturday at 2 p.m. Rice knows River Falls is formidable.
“It’ll be a challenge,” said Rice. “They’re undefeated conference champions. They’re solid and well-balanced. They do a number of things well.”
Defensively, Waunakee held Marshfield (4-6 on the season) to 60 yards rushing, and the Tigers didn’t score against the Warriors’ No. 1 defense.
The Warriors imposed their will early on, opening the scoring with a 1-yard plunge by Michael Gnorski at the 7:73 mark of the first quarter. Four minutes later, Gnorski reached paydirt again on a 1-yard run.
Then, it was the special teams’ unit getting into the act, as Coltn Healy recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. Aidan Driscoll made good on all three point-after kicks, as Waunakee moved out to a 21-0 lead.
Waunakee’s passing game accounted for a pair of scores in the second quarter, with Quentin Keene hitting Andrew Keller on a 7-yard touchdown pass and then throwing 2 yards to Devin Johnson for another touchdown.
The Warriors kept their foot on the gas, as Corey Marionneaux rambled 26 yards to make it 42-0. Marshfield broke the ice with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds remaining in the first half and scored again in the third quarter.
Garett Lenzendorf had a big second half in relief of Keene, connecting with Reed Schuster on a 37-yard touchdown pass and Cody Nelson on an 11-yard scoring strike. Austin DeAmicis kicked both PATs.
For the game, Waunakee pounded out 179 yards on the ground to go with 275 yards through the air. Keene completed 13-of-20 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while Lenzendorf only had one incompletion and threw for 91 yards and two scores.
Nelson rushed for a team-high 87 yards, while Gnorski finished with 36 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
Keller led the Warriors in receptions with five for 80 receiving yards, while Peter James caught four passes for 86 yards.
As a kicker, Driscoll had five touchbacks and was 6-for-6 on PATs.
On defense, Kaden Hooker had an interception and Seth Hellenbrand recovered a fumble, as Cole Meyer recorded a sack.
“I thought we were able to do some things defensively to get the ball back,” said Rice. “The offensive line controlled things, and we threw the ball well. The nice thing was, we were able to get a lot of kids some valuable snaps that’ll help them in the future. I think it was a really, really good night.”